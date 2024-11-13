X4 Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Positive results from completed Phase 2 study of mavorixafor in chronic neutropenia (CN) announced today

Pivotal Phase 3 trial of mavorixafor in CN on track to fully enroll in mid-2025

U.S. launch of XOLREMDI® (mavorixafor) in WHIM underway; submission of Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to European Medicines Agency (EMA) expected by early 2025

BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 and highlighted recent and key upcoming expected milestones.

Paula Ragan, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals commented: “Earlier today, we announced results from our completed Phase 2 study of mavorixafor in people with chronic neutropenia that bolster our confidence in delivering a positive outcome from our ongoing pivotal Phase 3 4WARD trial. The data shared today demonstrated that oral, once-daily mavorixafor was well tolerated and meaningfully elevated study participants’ blood neutrophil counts. With these new data and strong momentum initiating sites in the 4WARD clinical trial across the globe, we have made significant progress in advancing mavorixafor for the potential treatment of those with chronic neutropenia.”

Dr. Ragan added: “Now a few months into the U.S. launch of XOLREMDI (mavorixafor), we are seeing our focus on disease education translate into growing awareness of and screening for WHIM syndrome among likely prescribers, setting a strong foundation for further identifying and treating patients.”

Recent and Key Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

Advancing Mavorixafor in Chronic Neutropenic Disorders:

Positive Phase 2 Clinical Data. X4 announced this morning positive clinical results from its completed Phase 2 study evaluating mavorixafor in the treatment of people with chronic neutropenia (CN). These study results showed that: Once-daily oral mavorixafor was generally well tolerated, Mavorixafor treatment durably and meaningfully increased participants’ mean absolute neutrophil counts (ANC), Physicians were willing and able to reduce injectable granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) therapy in participants also treated with mavorixafor, maintaining mean ANC levels in the normal range, and, In a sub-study assessing neutrophil functionality, the mean percentage of functional circulating neutrophils in representative CN study participants remained comparable to that of healthy donors after 6 Months of mavorixafor dosing.

X4 announced this morning positive clinical results from its completed Phase 2 study evaluating mavorixafor in the treatment of people with chronic neutropenia (CN). These study results showed that: Phase 3 4WARD Trial On Track to Fully Enroll in Mid-2025. The company is currently enrolling and dosing participants in its global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT06056297) evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of oral, once-daily mavorixafor (with or without stable doses of G-CSF) in people with congenital, acquired primary autoimmune, or idiopathic CN. The company has received protocol regulatory approvals for trial initiation in approximately 85% of targeted countries and approximately 40% of the planned clinical trial sites have been initiated. X4 expects to complete enrollment in the 4WARD trial in mid-2025.

XOLREMDI® (mavorixafor) in WHIM Syndrome

U.S. Launch : Following the U.S. approval of XOLREMDI (mavorixafor) in April 2024, X4 is now generating revenues from product sales. This quarter, X4 launched a patient-targeted campaign, including a patient-focused website, and a physician peer-to-peer speaker program initially aimed at increasing disease awareness and understanding.

: Following the U.S. approval of XOLREMDI (mavorixafor) in April 2024, X4 is now generating revenues from product sales. This quarter, X4 launched a patient-targeted campaign, including a patient-focused website, and a physician peer-to-peer speaker program initially aimed at increasing disease awareness and understanding. Positive Market Research : To measure the impact of its commercial efforts to date, X4 recently concluded a comprehensive healthcare provider market research study. These results indicate high awareness of WHIM syndrome (>75%), increases in screening for WHIM syndrome, and a growing number of likely prescribers (>80%) considering XOLREMDI for their patients.

: To measure the impact of its commercial efforts to date, X4 recently concluded a comprehensive healthcare provider market research study. These results indicate high awareness of WHIM syndrome (>75%), increases in screening for WHIM syndrome, and a growing number of likely prescribers (>80%) considering XOLREMDI for their patients. Industry Conference Engagement: Since the end of the second quarter, X4 has participated in numerous medical meetings engaging physicians, nurses, pharmacists, payors, and patient advocacy audiences including: the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC) Fall Conference, the North American Immuno-Hematology Clinical Education and Research (NICER) Symposium, and the annual meetings of the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS), the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP Nexus), the European Society for Immunodeficiencies (ESID), and the International Patient Organisation for Primary Immunodeficiencies (IPOPI).

Since the end of the second quarter, X4 has participated in numerous medical meetings engaging physicians, nurses, pharmacists, payors, and patient advocacy audiences including: the Consortium of Independent Immunology Clinics (CIIC) Fall Conference, the North American Immuno-Hematology Clinical Education and Research (NICER) Symposium, and the annual meetings of the Immunoglobulin National Society (IgNS), the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP Nexus), the European Society for Immunodeficiencies (ESID), and the International Patient Organisation for Primary Immunodeficiencies (IPOPI). Maximizing the Global Opportunity in WHIM Syndrome: X4 continues to expect to submit a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for the approval of mavorixafor in WHIM syndrome to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) by early 2025, while also exploring additional potential opportunities in geographies where the company may be able to efficiently leverage its U.S. approval.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash position : X4 had $135.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term marketable securities as of September 30, 2024. The Company believes it has sufficient funds to support operations into late 2025 and notes that this projected runway does not include potential future XOLREMDI revenue.

: X4 had $135.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term marketable securities as of September 30, 2024. The Company believes it has sufficient funds to support operations into late 2025 and notes that this projected runway does not include potential future XOLREMDI revenue. Revenue and Cost of Revenue: For the three months ended September 30, 2024, X4 reported net product revenue of $0.6 million and cost of revenue of $0.2 million related to the sale of XOLREMDI. Cost of revenue includes approximately $0.2 million of license costs, including sale-based royalties and operational milestones capitalized as an intangible asset and amortized over the life of the underlying intellectual property.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, X4 reported net product revenue of $0.6 million and cost of revenue of $0.2 million related to the sale of XOLREMDI. Cost of revenue includes approximately $0.2 million of license costs, including sale-based royalties and operational milestones capitalized as an intangible asset and amortized over the life of the underlying intellectual property. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses were $19.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $19.1 million for the comparable period in 2023. R&D expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 included $1.1 million of certain non-cash expenses.

were $19.2 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $19.1 million for the comparable period in 2023. R&D expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 included $1.1 million of certain non-cash expenses. Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses were $15.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $8.1 million for the comparable period in 2023. SG&A expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 included $0.7 million of certain non-cash expenses.

were $15.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 as compared to $8.1 million for the comparable period in 2023. SG&A expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 included $0.7 million of certain non-cash expenses. Net Loss: X4 reported a net loss of $36.7 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, as compared to a net loss of $2.3 million for the comparable period in 2023. Net loss in the current period includes a non-cash loss of $1.9 million related to the fair value remeasurement of the company’s Class C warrant liability. Net loss in the year-ago period included a non-cash gain of $25.2 million related to the company’s Class C warrant liability.



About XOLREMDI® (mavorixafor)

XOLREMDI (mavorixafor) is a selective CXCR4 receptor antagonist approved in the U.S. for use in patients 12 years of age and older with WHIM syndrome to increase the number of circulating mature neutrophils and lymphocytes. CXCR4 receptor stimulation by its ligand, CXCL12, has been shown to play a key role in the movement of white blood cells (leukocytes) to and from the bone marrow compartment. Full prescribing and safety information for XOLREMDI can be found at www.xolremdi.com.

About WHIM Syndrome

WHIM syndrome is a rare, combined primary immunodeficiency and chronic neutropenic disorder caused by CXCR4 receptor dysfunction that results in impaired mobilization of white blood cells from the bone marrow into peripheral circulation. WHIM syndrome is named for its four classic manifestations: warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis, although only a minority of patients experience all four manifestations in the acronym. People with WHIM syndrome characteristically have low blood levels of neutrophils (neutropenia) and lymphocytes (lymphopenia), and as a result, experience serious and/or frequent infections.

About Chronic Neutropenia and Mavorixafor

Chronic neutropenia is a rare blood condition lasting more than three months, persistently or intermittently, and characterized by increased risk of infections and reduced quality of life due to abnormally low levels of neutrophils circulating in the blood. Neutrophils are retained in the bone marrow by the CXCR4/CXCL12 axis, creating a reserve of cells. Downregulation of the CXCR4 receptor by mavorixafor, an orally active CXCR4 antagonist, has been shown to mobilize neutrophils from the bone marrow into the peripheral blood across multiple disease states. The level of circulating neutrophils is typically measured by drawing blood to determine the absolute neutrophil count (ANC).

About the 4WARD Global, Pivotal, Phase 3 Clinical Trial

The 4WARD trial is a global, pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial (NCT06056297) evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of oral, once-daily mavorixafor (with or without G-CSF) in people with congenital, acquired primary autoimmune, or idiopathic chronic neutropenia who are experiencing recurrent and/or serious infections. The 52-week trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter study aiming to enroll 150 participants with confirmed trough ANC levels less than 1,500 cells per microliter at baseline screening and histories of two or more serious and/or recurrent infections in the prior year. The primary endpoint of the trial is based on two outcome measures: annualized infection rate and positive ANC response.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 is delivering progress for patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapies for those with rare diseases of the immune system and significant unmet needs. Leveraging our expertise in CXCR4 and immune system biology, we have successfully developed mavorixafor, which has received U.S. approval as XOLREMDI® (mavorixafor) capsules in its first indication. We are also evaluating the use of mavorixafor in additional potential indications. X4 corporate headquarters are in Boston, Massachusetts and our research center of excellence is in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

X4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Product revenue, net $ 560 $ — $ 1,123 $ — Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue 227 — 495 — Research and development 19,173 19,081 59,941 56,745 Selling, general and administrative 15,660 8,133 46,373 25,578 Gain on sale of non-financial asset — — (105,000 ) — Total operating expense 35,060 27,214 1,809 82,323 Loss from operations (34,500 ) (27,214 ) (686 ) (82,323 ) Other (expense) income, net: (2,181 ) 24,935 3,109 331 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (36,681 ) (2,279 ) 2,423 (81,992 ) Provision for income taxes 15 26 52 45 Net (loss) income $ (36,696 ) $ (2,305 ) $ 2,371 $ (82,037 ) Net (loss) income per share: basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares--basic 200,865 196,988 200,434 170,751 Net (loss) income per share: diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares--diluted 200,865 196,988 200,611 170,751





X4 PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,412 $ 99,216 Marketable securities 37,565 15,000 Research and development incentive receivable 1,073 562 Inventory 2,445 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,477 7,298 Total current assets 142,972 122,076 Property and equipment, net 820 745 Goodwill 17,351 17,351 Intangible asset, net 10,188 — Right-of-use assets 4,471 5,650 Other assets 2,363 1,436 Total assets $ 178,165 $ 147,258 Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,577 $ 8,947 Accrued expenses 19,459 12,816 Current portion of lease liability 1,222 1,099 Total current liabilities 29,258 22,862 Long-term debt, including accretion, net of discount 75,224 54,570 Lease liabilities 1,757 2,612 Warrant liability 11,087 15,683 Other liabilities 1,218 432 Total liabilities 118,544 96,159 Total stockholders' equity 59,621 51,099 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 178,165 $ 147,258

