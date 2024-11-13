Campaign 911 Ads by MADD Canada, PEI Liquor, and PEI Cannabis encourage Islanders to Stop Impaired Driving

CHARLOTTETOWN, Prince Edward Island, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Islanders prepare for a busy holiday season—a time when the risk of impaired driving is high due to the increase in social events—MADD Canada is ramping up efforts to prevent impaired driving with a special Campaign 911 ad blitz, generously sponsored by Prince Edward Island Liquor Control Commission (PEI Liquor) and Prince Edward Island Cannabis Management Corporation (PEICMC).

Islanders may have already noticed billboards across the province encouraging them to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver. From November through early January, these ads will be displayed on bus shelters, buses, and billboards throughout the province to remind everyone that impaired driving is an emergency and should be reported by calling 911.

“Every hour in Canada, an average of nine charges are laid for alcohol or drug-impaired driving,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt, whose mother, Beryl, was killed by an impaired driver in 1999. "These charges represent lives at risk and lives that could be saved. Let’s work together to prevent these tragedies and ensure everyone has a safe and joyful holiday season.”

MADD Canada launched its Campaign 911 program approximately 15 years ago to educate and empower the public to report suspected impaired drivers to police. At that time, people hesitated to call 911 to report suspected impaired drivers because they were not sure it was an emergency. Campaign 911 has changed perceptions by reinforcing that impaired driving is indeed an emergency and that 911 is the right number to call.

MADD Canada is urging all Islanders to make the right decisions to protect themselves, their loved ones, and other motorists:

Never drive impaired.

Never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.

Always plan ahead for a safe way home.

Call 911 if you see a suspected impaired driver.

MADD Canada is grateful to its National Sponsor Maritime-Ontario and Provincial Sponsors PEI Liquor and PEI Cannabis for their vital support of Campaign 911.



For more information on Campaign 911 (including a list of the signs of an impaired driver and tips on what to do if you spot one), visit our Campaign 911 pages.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit madd.ca.

About PEI Liquor

The PEI Liquor Control Commission is a retailer of beverage alcohol, and takes its responsibility seriously – it’s an integral part of providing a high level of customer service, education and customer experience. As part of PEI Liquor’s Corporate Social Responsibility mandate, its job is to promote the responsible use of beverage alcohol, to help reduce the impact on the environment and to give back to the communities it serves. It does this through a number of programs and initiatives.

About PEICMC

PEICMC, under the brand name PEI Cannabis, oversees the operation of five cannabis retail locations and an e-commerce platform. As a corporation focused on upholding its regulatory obligations and encouraging responsible cannabis consumption, PEICMC invests in initiatives that promote responsible use and mitigates all consumption risks related to public health and safety.

For more information, please contact:

Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 223or dregan@madd.ca

Heather Rossiter, Director of Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Services, PEI Liquor Control Commission,

(902) 368-5841 or heatherrossiter@liquorpei.com

Kip Ready, PEI Department of Finance Senior Communications Officer, kjready@gov.pe.ca

