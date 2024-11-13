MaxCyte Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation Driving Cell Engineering-Based Therapeutics

Since 1999, MaxCyte’s non-viral cell engineering innovations have helped launch pioneering cell and gene therapy projects

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaxCyte, Inc., (Nasdaq: MXCT; LSE: MXCT), a leading, cell-engineering focused company providing enabling platform technologies to advance the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapeutics, marks the 25th anniversary of its founding this year. Over the past quarter-century, the company has remained steadfast in its mission to provide the life sciences community with the necessary technologies, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, to develop biomedical innovations that will transform human health.

“Since the Company’s inception, MaxCyte set out to commercialize Flow Electroporation® technology with a talented global team and, over the years, we have developed and launched a suite of products within our proprietary ExPERT™ platform,” said Maher Masoud, President and CEO of MaxCyte. “Today, we are proud to provide our customers with best-in-class electroporation solutions and tools. Knowing that our customers and their patients come first drives us to find the solutions to meet their needs as we enter the next era of scientific discovery and development focused on cell and gene therapy.”

MaxCyte’s Flow Electroporation technology was used to support the development of CASGEVY®, the industry’s first, FDA-approved, non-viral cell therapy. Under Strategic Platform License (SPL) agreements, the company worked with Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics on this first-of-its-kind CRISPR/Cas9 genome-edited cell therapy. In total, MaxCyte has signed 29 SPL agreements with cell therapy developers across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas.

To continue supporting its customers in their journey through therapeutic development to commercialization, in 2022 MaxCyte moved to its present headquarters, a 67,000 square-foot facility located in Maryland’s I-270 biotech corridor, which significantly increased the Company’s in-house manufacturing capacity, as well as research and process development lab space.

“We've made tremendous progress over the last 25 years,” added Masoud. “As advanced cell and gene therapy therapeutic modalities move from concept to clinic, new cell engineering approaches will continue to emerge and mature. With every milestone, we are able to leverage our best-in-class electroporation technology and experience in the industry to support our customers in pushing the frontiers of bio-based medicines to improve patients’ lives.”

About MaxCyte

At MaxCyte, we pursue cell engineering excellence to maximize the potential of cells to improve patients’ lives. We have spent more than 20 years honing our expertise by building best-in-class platforms, perfecting the art of the transfection workflow, and venturing beyond today’s processes to innovate tomorrow’s solutions. Our ExPERT™ platform, which is based on our Flow Electroporation® technology, has been designed to support the rapidly expanding cell therapy market and can be utilized across the continuum of the high-growth cell therapy sector, from discovery and development through commercialization of next-generation, cell-based medicines. The ExPERT family of products includes: four instruments, the ATx™, STx™, GTx™ and VLx ™; a portfolio of proprietary related processing assemblies or disposables; and software protocols, all supported by a robust worldwide intellectual property portfolio. By providing our partners with the right technology platform, as well as scientific, technical and regulatory support, we aim to guide them on their journey to transform human health. Learn more at maxcyte.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

MaxCyte Contacts:

US IR Adviser

Gilmartin Group

David Deuchler, CFA

+1 415-937-5400

ir@maxcyte.com

US Media Relations

Spectrum Science

Jordan Vines

+1 540-629-3137

jvines@spectrumscience.com

Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker

Panmure Liberum

Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley

Corporate Broking

Rupert Dearden

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

UK IR Adviser

ICR Healthcare

Mary-Jane Elliott

Chris Welsh

+44 (0)203 709 5700

maxcyte@icrhealthcare.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations or financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently uncertain, and investors are cautioned not to unduly rely on these statements.

Risks and uncertainties related to our business are described in greater detail in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 12, 2024, as well as in discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the other filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on November 6, 2024. These documents are available through the Investor Menu, Financials section, under “SEC Filings” on the Investors page of our website at http://investors.maxcyte.com. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our current beliefs and opinions on the relevant subject based on information available to us as of the date of such press release, and you should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.