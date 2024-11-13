Submit Release
Broadwind Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

CICERO, Ill., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN, or the “Company”), a diversified precision manufacturer of specialized components and solutions serving global markets, today announced results for the third quarter 2024.

THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

  • Total revenue of $35.5 million
  • Net income of $0.1 million
  • Total non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million, or 9.5% of total revenue
  • Ratio of net debt to trailing twelve-month non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of 1.4x as of September 30, 2024

Broadwind reported third quarter net income of $0.1 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, versus $4.4 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in the prior year period. The Company reported adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $3.4 million in the third quarter compared to $7.6 million in the prior year period. For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics, please see the appendix of this release.

Revenue across all three reporting segments declined on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter, due mainly to lower sales volumes across key wind, energy and industrials end-markets. Within the Heavy Fabrications segment, total wind tower sections sold declined 54% versus the prior-year period, consistent with a continued, broad-based softness in domestic onshore wind activity evident throughout 2024. In the Gearing segment, energy-related demand declined due to slower activity from oil and gas customers, while in the Industrial Solutions segment, revenue declined on lower sales volumes to international customers.

During the third quarter, Broadwind continued to optimize its fixed cost structure to align with current demand conditions. During the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Broadwind reduced fixed overhead by more than $3.6M million through targeted operating expenditure reductions and procurement efficiencies, allowing it to remain profitable, despite a year-over-year decline in revenue, even as it continues to invest in the planned expansion of our clean fuels product line.   

Total orders increased 45% in the third quarter, when compared to the prior year period, supported by improved demand within the wind repowering, gas turbine, and steel markets. Orders increased on a year-over-year basis across all three reporting segments in the third quarter 2024, supporting total backlog of $124.3 million as of September 30, 2024.

Broadwind had total cash on hand and availability under its credit facility of $19 million at September 30, 2024. The Company’s ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 1.4x at the end of the third quarter 2024.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“During a transitional pause in end-market demand, we continue to prioritize operating discipline, while positioning our business to capitalize on a cyclical recovery in new order activity entering calendar 2025,” stated Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind.   “To that end, new orders increased by approximately 45% on a year-over-year basis in the third quarter, supported by balanced growth across each of our reporting segments, a trend that has continued early into the fourth quarter.”

“Wind tower sections sold increased on a sequential basis for the first time in a year during the third quarter,” stated Blashford. “While we continue to anticipate a gradual recovery in onshore wind activity over the next two years, our focus remains on growing a precision manufacturing platform equipped to serve diverse, growing end-markets where our technical expertise and domestic manufacturing footprint positions us to support highly specialized, higher-margin opportunities, over time.”

“While our third quarter revenue declined due to soft demand, our continued focus on operating efficiency and improved productivity culminated in another consecutive quarter of profitability,” stated Blashford. “Recent reductions in fixed overhead, together with more efficient materials procurement, have allowed us to prioritize investments that improve our manufacturing processes, while continuing to invest in new product development such as our L-70 prototype, the latest in our portfolio of pressure reducing systems, which remains on track to be field tested later this year.” 

“Today, we introduced financial guidance for the fourth quarter 2024,” concluded Blashford.  “While wind tower demand is expected to remain muted over the near-term, we remain pleased with the opportunity set across our non-wind markets, a dynamic we expect to continue entering 2025.”

SEGMENT RESULTS

Heavy Fabrications Segment
Broadwind provides large, complex and precision fabrications, and proprietary industrial processing equipment, to customers in a broad range of industrial markets. Key products include wind towers, compressed natural gas pressure reducing systems and industrial fabrications, including mining and material handling components and other frames/structures.

Heavy Fabrications segment sales declined by 46.3% to $20.6 million in the third quarter 2024, as compared to the prior-year period, primarily driven by a 54% decline in towers sections sold. The segment reported operating income of $2.2 million in the third quarter, as compared to operating income of $5.8 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $3.4 million in the third quarter, as compared to $6.9 million in the prior-year period.

Gearing Segment
Broadwind provides custom gearboxes, loose gearing and heat treat services to a broad set of customers in diverse markets, including oil & gas production, surface and underground mining, wind energy, steel, material handling and other infrastructure markets.

Gearing segment sales declined by 19.6% to $9.2 million in the third quarter 2024, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by continued demand softness in our Oil & Gas markets. The segment reported an operating loss of ($0.1) million in the third quarter, compared to operating income of $0.3 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million in the third quarter, as compared to $0.9 million in the prior-year period.

Industrial Solutions Segment
Broadwind provides supply chain solutions, light fabrication, inventory management, kitting and assembly services, primarily serving the combined cycle natural gas turbine market as well as other clean technology markets.  

Industrial Solutions segment sales declined by 22.8% to $5.7 million in the third quarter 2024, as compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by the timing of revenue recognized from international customers. The segment reported operating income of $0.5 million in the third quarter compared to operating income of $0.8 million in the prior year period. Segment non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million in the third quarter, as compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period.

FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Today, Broadwind introduced financial guidance for the fourth quarter 2024. The following financial guidance reflects the Company’s current expectations and beliefs. All guidance is current as of the time provided and is subject to change.

  Fourth Quarter 2024
$ in Millions Low Mid High  
         
Total Revenue $31 $32 $33  
Adjusted EBITDA $1.0 $1.25 $1.5  
 

THIRD QUARTER 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Broadwind will host a conference call today, November 13, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s corporate website at https://investors.bwen.com/investors. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

To participate in the live teleconference:
   
Live Teleconference: 877-407-9716
   
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through Wednesday, November 20, 2024:
   
Teleconference Replay: 844-512-2921
Conference ID: 13749553
   

ABOUT BROADWIND

Broadwind (Nasdaq: BWEN) is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. With facilities throughout the U.S., our talented team is committed to helping customers maximize performance of their investments—quicker, easier and smarter. Find out more at www.bwen.com

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company provides non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and other stock payments, restructuring costs, impairment charges, proxy contest-related expenses and other non-cash gains and losses) as supplemental information regarding the Company’s business performance. The Company’s management uses this supplemental information when it internally evaluates its performance, reviews financial trends and makes operating and strategic decisions. The Company believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it provides investors with a better understanding of the Company’s past financial performance and future results, which allows investors to evaluate the Company’s performance using the same methodology and information as used by the Company’s management. The Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and/or analysts.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains “forward-looking statements”—that is, statements related to future, not past, events— as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, (the “Exchange Act”), that reflect our current expectations regarding our future growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, our management. We have tried to identify forward looking statements by using words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan” and similar expressions, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. Our forward-looking statements may include or relate to our beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions with respect to the following: (i) our expectations and beliefs with respect to our financial guidance as set forth in this release; (ii) the impact of global health concerns on the economies and financial markets and the demand for our products; (iii) state, local and federal regulatory frameworks affecting the industries in which we compete, including the wind energy industry, and the related extension, continuation or renewal of federal tax incentives and grants, including the advanced manufacturing tax credits (which remain subject to further technical guidance and regulations), and state renewable portfolio standards as well as new or continuing tariffs on steel or other products imported into the United States; (iv) our customer relationships and our substantial dependency on a few significant customers and our efforts to diversify our customer base and sector focus and leverage relationships across business units; (v) our ability to operate our business efficiently, comply with our debt obligations, manage capital expenditures and costs effectively, and generate cash flow; (vi) the economic and operational stability of our significant customers and suppliers, including their respective supply chains, and the ability to source alternative suppliers as necessary; (vii) our ability to continue to grow our business organically and through acquisitions; (viii) the production, sales, collections, customer deposits and revenues generated by new customer orders and our ability to realize the resulting cash flows; (ix) information technology failures, network disruptions, cybersecurity attacks or breaches in data security; (x) the sufficiency of our liquidity and alternate sources of funding, if necessary; (xi) our ability to realize revenue from customer orders and backlog (including our ability to finalize the terms of the remaining obligations under a supply agreement with a leading global wind turbine manufacturer); (xii) the economy and the potential impact it may have on our business, including our customers; (xiii) the state of the wind energy market and other energy and industrial markets generally, including the availability of tax credits, and the impact of competition and economic volatility in those markets; (xiv) the effects of market disruptions and regular market volatility, including fluctuations in the price of oil, gas and other commodities; (xv) competition from new or existing industry participants including, in particular, increased competition from foreign tower manufacturers; (xvi) the effects of the change of administrations in the U.S. federal government; (xvii) our ability to successfully integrate and operate acquired companies and to identify, negotiate and execute future acquisitions; (xviii) the potential loss of tax benefits if we experience an “ownership change” under Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; (xix) the limited trading market for our securities and the volatility of market price for our securities; (xx) our outstanding indebtedness and its impact on our business activities (including our ability to incur additional debt in the future); and (xxi) the impact of future sales of our common stock or securities convertible into our common stock on our stock price. These statements are based on information currently available to us and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual growth, results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance, business prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these statements including, but not limited to, those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A of our most recently filed Form 10-K. We are under no duty to update any of these statements. You should not consider any list of such factors to be an exhaustive statement of all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that could cause our current beliefs, expectations, plans and/or assumptions to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a predictor of actual results.


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
 
        September 30, December 31,  
          2024         2023    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
  Cash   $ 1,384       $ 1,099    
  Accounts receivable, net     13,361         19,231    
  AMP credit receivable     2,899         7,051    
  Contract assets     1,764         1,460    
  Inventories     40,381         37,405    
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets     2,278         3,500    
    Total current assets     62,067         69,746    
LONG-TERM ASSETS:      
  Property and equipment, net     46,584         47,123    
  Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     14,299         15,593    
  Intangible assets, net     1,568         2,064    
  Other assets     606         630    
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 125,124       $ 135,156    
             
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
  Line of credit and current maturities of long-term debt   $ 11,367       $ 5,903    
  Current portion of finance lease obligations     2,270         2,153    
  Current portion of operating lease obligations     2,059         1,851    
  Accounts payable     17,351         20,728    
  Accrued liabilities     4,006         6,477    
  Customer deposits     4,366         16,500    
    Total current liabilities     41,419         53,612    
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:      
  Long-term debt, net of current maturities     5,581         6,250    
  Long-term finance lease obligations, net of current portion     4,135         3,372    
  Long-term operating lease obligations, net of current portion     14,334         15,888    
  Other      14         15    
    Total long-term liabilities     24,064         25,525    
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES      
             
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:      
  Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued      
  or outstanding     -         -    
  Common stock, $0.001 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized; 22,387,984      
  and 21,840,301 shares issued as of September 30, 2024 and      
  December 31, 2023, respectively     22         22    
  Treasury stock, at cost, 273,937 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,    
  respectively     (1,842 )       (1,842 )  
  Additional paid-in capital     400,892         399,336    
  Accumulated deficit     (339,431 )       (341,497 )  
    Total stockholders' equity     59,641         56,019    
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 125,124       $ 135,156    
             


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA)
(UNAUDITED)
 
        Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
                                       
          2024       2023       2024       2023    
                       
                       
Revenues     $ 35,503     $ 57,163     $ 109,571     $ 156,879    
Cost of sales       30,306       46,996       92,171       131,403    
Gross profit       5,197       10,167       17,400       25,476    
                       
OPERATING EXPENSES:                  
Selling, general and administrative       3,854       4,635       12,391       16,113    
Intangible amortization       165       165       496       498    
  Total operating expenses       4,019       4,800       12,887       16,611    
Operating income       1,178       5,367       4,513       8,865    
                       
OTHER EXPENSE, net:                  
Interest expense, net       (1,058 )     (932 )     (2,316 )     (2,171 )  
Other, net       (5 )     (13 )     2       (37 )  
  Total other expense, net       (1,063 )     (945 )     (2,314 )     (2,208 )  
                       
Net income before provision for income taxes       115       4,422       2,199       6,657    
Provision for income taxes       41       28       133       79    
NET INCOME     $ 74     $ 4,394     $ 2,066     $ 6,578    
                     
                     
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC:                
Net income     $ 0.00     $ 0.21     $ 0.09     $ 0.31    
                     
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC       22,029       21,337       21,803       21,101    
                       
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED:                
Net income     $ 0.00     $ 0.20     $ 0.09     $ 0.31    
                     
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED       22,100       21,574       21,904       21,451    
                       


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
 
          Nine Months Ended September 30,  
            2024       2023    
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
  Net income    $ 2,066     $ 6,578    
               
Adjustments to reconcile net cash used in operating activities:        
    Depreciation and amortization expense     4,986       4,772    
    Deferred income taxes     (2 )     (7 )  
    Share-based compensation     807       649    
    Allowance for credit losses     4       16    
    Common stock issued under defined contribution 401(k) plan     879       978    
    (Gain) loss on disposal of assets     (114 )     48    
    Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
      Accounts receivable     5,866       (24,251 )  
      AMP credit receivable     4,152       (11,217 )  
      Contract assets     (305 )     (221 )  
      Inventories     (2,976 )     4,356    
      Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,224       (162 )  
      Accounts payable     (2,932 )     (1,577 )  
      Accrued liabilities     (2,476 )     1,925    
      Customer deposits     (12,134 )     (4,646 )  
      Other non-current assets and liabilities     (31 )     166    
Net cash used in operating activities     (986 )     (22,593 )  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
  Purchases of property and equipment     (3,279 )     (5,315 )  
  Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment     159       15    
Net cash used in investing activities     (3,120 )     (5,300 )  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
  Proceeds from line of credit, net     5,262       18,518    
  Proceeds from long-term debt     1,540       387    
  Payments on long-term debt     (1,005 )     (893 )  
  Payments on finance leases     (1,276 )     (994 )  
  Shares withheld for taxes in connection with issuance of restricted stock     (130 )     (117 )  
Net cash provided by financing activities     4,391       16,901    
               
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH     285       (10,992 )  
CASH beginning of the period     1,099       12,732    
CASH end of the period   $ 1,384     $ 1,740    
               


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
 
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
      September 30,
 		    September 30,  
        2024       2023         2024       2023    
ORDERS:              
  Heavy Fabrications   $ 11,147     $ 8,009       $ 31,506     $ 40,608    
  Gearing     4,396       3,005         19,546       21,211    
  Industrial Solutions     7,432       4,876         19,291       19,034    
  Total orders   $ 22,975     $ 15,890       $ 70,343     $ 80,853    
                     
REVENUES:              
  Heavy Fabrications   $ 20,600     $ 38,326       $ 62,228     $ 103,864    
  Gearing     9,167       11,404         27,958       34,347    
  Industrial Solutions     5,737       7,434         20,193       19,125    
  Corporate and Other     (1 )     (1 )       (808 )     (457 )  
  Total revenues   $ 35,503     $ 57,163       $ 109,571     $ 156,879    
                     
OPERATING INCOME/(LOSS):              
  Heavy Fabrications   $ 2,230     $ 5,791       $ 5,832     $ 12,448    
  Gearing     (78 )     265         429       1,194    
  Industrial Solutions     462       846         2,852       2,311    
  Corporate and Other     (1,436 )     (1,535 )       (4,600 )     (7,088 )  
  Total operating profit (loss)   $ 1,178     $ 5,367       $ 4,513     $ 8,865    
                     


BROADWIND, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(IN THOUSANDS)
(UNAUDITED)
                 
Consolidated   Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,  
        2024     2023     2024       2023  
Net Income   $ 74   $ 4,394   $ 2,066     $ 6,578  
Interest Expense     1,058     932     2,316       2,171  
Income Tax Provision     41     28     133       79  
Depreciation and Amortization     1,671     1,605     4,986       4,772  
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     522     603     1,685       1,660  
Proxy Contest-Related Expenses     -     23     (10 )     1,779  
  Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ 3,366   $ 7,585   $ 11,176     $ 17,039  
                     


Heavy Fabrications Segment   Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net Income   $ 2,301     $ 5,839     $ 6,588     $ 12,166  
Interest Expense     499       223       853       500  
Income Tax (Benefit) Provision     (571 )     (272 )     (1,609 )     (218 )
Depreciation     999       896       2,932       2,610  
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     188       261       588       712  
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ 3,416     $ 6,947     $ 9,352     $ 15,770  
                 


Gearing Segment   Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023     2024     2023
Net (Loss) Income   $ (141 )   $ 194   $ 246   $ 968
Interest Expense     55       63     162     203
Income Tax Provision     7       8     21     23
Depreciation and Amortization     534       563     1,627     1,715
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     106       113     337     346
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 561     $ 941   $ 2,393   $ 3,255
                 


Industrial Solutions Segment   Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024     2023     2024     2023
Net Income   $ 286   $ 669   $ 2,340   $ 1,879
Interest Expense     148     151     425     362
Income Tax Provision     25     12     83     34
Depreciation and Amortization     109     94     314     280
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     56     47     182     147
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ 624   $ 973   $ 3,344   $ 2,702
                 


Corporate and Other   Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net Loss   $ (2,372 )   $ (2,308 )   $ (7,108 )   $ (8,435 )
Interest Expense     356       495       876       1,106  
Income Tax Provision (Benefit)     580       280       1,638       240  
Depreciation and Amortization     29       52       113       167  
Share-based Compensation and Other Stock Payments     172       182       578       455  
Proxy Contest-Related Expenses     -       23       (10 )     1,779  
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)   $ (1,235 )   $ (1,276 )   $ (3,913 )   $ (4,688 )
                  

