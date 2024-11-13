Konica Minolta Healthcare launches Exa® Enterprise, a cloud-based image management solution designed for hospitals and imaging centers.

The new imaging solution is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and integrates best-in-class, third-party solutions to provide an enterprise ecosystem and platform for the future

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology, announced today the launch of Exa® Enterprise, an enterprise imaging solution with its integrated PACS/RIS core powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). By leveraging AWS HealthImaging, Exa Enterprise provides a highly scalable, web-based platform with cybersecurity measures and exceptionally fast access to data to boost efficiency across imaging specialties. Designed for hospitals up to 500 beds and hospital-owned and large imaging centers, Exa Enterprise integrates best-in-class, third-party partner solutions for vendor neutral archive (VNA), universal viewer, advanced visualization, image sharing, AI-powered workflow orchestration, business intelligence and speech and reporting.

“With specialization in integrated PACS/RIS and private cloud services for imaging centers, including several national, multi-state and independently owned chains, Konica Minolta is well-positioned to design and develop the platform of the future,” says Tim Kearns, Director of Marketing, HCIT. “This enterprise ecosystem provides customers with optimal solutions based on their needs and specialties. We see this enabling our customers to clinically advance their practice across the hospital or imaging center.”

Through AWS HealthImaging, a HIPAA-eligible service that helps healthcare and life science organizations and their software partners to store, analyze, and share medical imaging data at petabyte scale, Konica Minolta's Exa Enterprise platform empowers healthcare organizations to accelerate innovation while minimizing the complexities and costs of medical image data management. AWS HealthImaging for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) provides facilities with significant storage savings and exceptional speed, enabling Konica Minolta’s customers to increase image storage savings, image retrieval speeds and data security through a centralized, secure and compliant access point for their medical imaging data.

Built on the Exa® Platform, Exa Enterprise is built for speed, high-volume imaging and scalability. With its accessible API, partner solutions are tightly integrated to amplify Exa Enterprise.

Konica Minolta has partnered with several best-in-class solutions providers for Exa Enterprise, including:

Apollo, the leader in clinical workflow solutions, to enable every clinical department throughout the enterprise to securely acquire, manage and access all clinical content through the company’s VNA, arcc ® , The Apollo Repository for Clinical Content



, The Apollo Repository for Clinical Content NewVue, a leader in cloud-native radiology workflow solutions, empowering radiology practices with its innovative EmpowerSuite Workflow Orchestrator and Command Center, featuring an AI-curated radiologist worklist and advanced tools for peer review, critical results and discrepancy management.



Clearpath Technologies' automated platform, which enables medical record and image sharing between healthcare facilities, patients, providers, legal requestors and third parties, making it the first comprehensive solution that automates sharing across the entire care continuum



Quinsite’s Comprehensive Healthcare Analytics Platform™, empowering department leaders with robust, reliable data insights from clinical, billing and operational systems to support informed decision-making and guide success



“Our focus is on workflow and providing the tailored tools that radiologists need to work smarter and make better decisions, sooner, and that imaging center and hospital department managers need to improve patient outcomes and boost practice efficiency and business operations,” says Matthew Andersen, Executive Director, Product Management, HCIT. “Today, we’re managing nearly 3 petabytes of data in our data centers, which includes multicenter imaging practices with hundreds of thousands of studies flowing in and out of our private cloud every day.”

Andersen adds, “We want to scale not only the resources, but feature functionality. Each customer can decide how they want to orchestrate their clinical workflow by individual radiologist preferences and clinical priorities. Our image sharing platform delivers images to any authorized stakeholder and advanced analytics provides actionable insights for data driven decision making. Exa Enterprise also enables imaging business teams to improve patient flow, identify trends, reduce costs and use data to make decisions more efficiently. It is the complete enterprise imaging package that hospitals and groups are asking for today.”

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray, ultrasound and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

