Get Ready for Winter with 10 Barrel’s 13th Annual Pray for Snow Party

Join 10 Barrel Brewing for a Free Community Event Celebrating the Snowboard Season with Live Music, Giveaways, and the Premiere of the "Beer Lodge" film at 10 Barrel’s Winter Party

BEND, Ore., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10 Barrel Brewing Co. (“10 Barrel Brewing” or “10 Barrel”), a pioneering craft brewery and subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), is excited to announce the 13th Annual Pray for Snow Party, a free, all-ages event celebrating the festivities of the winter season, community, and of course, great beer.

The event will take place in the evening from 5-10p.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Bend, Oregon, and promises an evening of excitement and entertainment for the whole community. Attendees can look forward to incredible live performances, numerous giveaways, and free board waxing provided by Powderhouse. Additionally, the event will feature local industry vendors and the highly anticipated premiere of 10 Barrel athletes’ winter video project, "Beer Lodge."







Key Event Highlights:

Live Music and DJs: Enjoy an eclectic mix of live performances and DJ sets that will keep the energy high throughout the day.

Enjoy an eclectic mix of live performances and DJ sets that will keep the energy high throughout the day. Tons of Giveaways: Win amazing prizes from our sponsors and partners, including outdoor gear, apparel, and more.

Win amazing prizes from our sponsors and partners, including outdoor gear, apparel, and more. Free Board Waxing by Powderhouse: Get your gear ready for the slopes with complimentary board waxing services.

Get your gear ready for the slopes with complimentary board waxing services. Local Industry Vendors: Explore booths from local vendors showcasing the best in winter sports and outdoor recreation.

Explore booths from local vendors showcasing the best in winter sports and outdoor recreation. Jerry Costume Contest: Wear your best Jerry costume for a chance to win some sweet gear!



Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer of Tilray Beverages, said, “At 10 Barrel, we believe in bringing people together through our passion for beer and the outdoors. The Pray for Snow Party is a testament to our community spirit and love for winter sports. We’re excited to celebrate this annual tradition with our fans and partners, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of Beer Lodge.”

10 Barrel Beer Lodge:

What happens when 10 Barrel Brewing rents a house in McCall, Idaho, and invites athletes, partners, and friends for 40 days of powder runs, cold ones, and general debauchery at Beer Lodge? The ‘Beer Lodge’ film recaps all the madness premiering exclusively at Pray for Snow on November 16th, and digitally at The Bomb Hole, on November 18, 2024. Follow the journey and join the excitement with our athletes

About 10 Barrel Brewing

10 Barrel Brewing was born out of the adventurous spirit of three friends who shared a love for beer and recreating outdoors. Based in Bend, Oregon, 10 Barrel Brewing’s award-winning brew team is known for innovating high-quality craft beers while staying true to the brand’s original mission statement — "Drink Beer Outside." The brewery embraces the “Optimistic Renegade” attitude, pushing boundaries and challenging conventions in the craft beer space.

For further information about 10 Barrel Brewing Co. please visit 10 Barrel’s website and follow @10barrelbrewing on Instagram.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information, please contact:

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec9dc4a2-bc64-4c8a-8d02-8062831fc653

