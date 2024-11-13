Selling Power Names ValueSelling Associates’ ValueCoach AI to its Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2024 List

ValueCoach AI Helps Sales Reps Close Bigger Deals Faster

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ValueSelling Associates, Inc. is honored to have been selected as one of Selling Power’s Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions for 2024 for its ValueCoach AI™ solution. Selling Power magazine editors say Chief Revenue Officers, sales vice presidents, sales training managers, and sales enablement leaders can leverage the list to find the right sales coaching partner to deliver best-in-class results.

According to Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner, “Empowering sales teams with AI sales coaching solutions transforms potential into performance, turning data into insights and insights into success. In the age of intelligent sales coaching, the future of sales is not just about closing deals—it's about opening doors to limitless possibilities.”

Julie Thomas, president and CEO of ValueSelling Associates, added, “At ValueSelling, we are embracing AI technology to maximize revenue performance, while preserving and building on human-to-human relationships. We’re thrilled that our ValueCoach AI solution has been recognized by Selling Power—it’s a solution that will provide companies with the ability to scale sales coaching and management efficiency and drive sales rep behavior change.”

All companies on the list submitted a comprehensive application that included an array of details about their solution. Some of the criteria used when comparing applicants and selecting the companies to include on this year’s list included a solution overview, skills and job functions covered by solution, unique features of solution, and measurable results of solution.

See Selling Power’s full Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2024 list.

About ValueCoach AI

ValueCoach AI™ is the first value-based artificial intelligence (AI) coaching tool engineered to empower revenue teams to drive desired selling behaviors and enable sales managers to optimize sales coaching and performance efficiently. Built on the proven ValueSelling Framework® sales methodology with over 260 proprietary training modules, ValueCoach AI is set to revolutionize sales performance.

The ValueCoach AI tool provides a simple way to engage prospects more effectively, manage opportunity details, accurately forecast and close bigger deals faster. Capabilities include:

AI Role-Plays

Dynamic Personas to Refine GTM Messaging

Individualized Rubrics and Coaching

Analytics Linking Training to Improved Sales Outcomes

ValueSelling Associates’ new ValueCoach AI tool helps sales reps enhance their skills with AI-based feedback and assessments, while providing sales leaders with a way to scale efficiently, improve forecast accuracy, and exceed their targets.

View the video to see how ValueCoach AI is used in a day-in-the-life of a sales rep.

Why Choose ValueSelling?

ValueSelling Associates offers customized sales training, sales coaching, and consulting services – both in-person and virtually – to keep it simple and drive sales results. ValueSelling Associates consistently receives industry recognition, including ranking as a Top Sales Training Company by both Selling Power and Training Industry and winning multiple Stevie Awards.

Visit Gartner Peer Insights to see what customers are saying and understand why ValueSelling has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star rating (as of Nov 13, 2024). This is in addition to being recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers and Market Guide for Sales Training Providers.

To gain further insight into ValueSelling’s approach:

About Selling Power

In addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. www.sellingpower.com

About ValueSelling Associates, Inc.

ValueSelling Associates is the creator of the ValueSelling Framework®: the sales methodology, training and toolset that aligns your revenue engine with a common language and enables sales professionals to compete on value, not price. Since 1991, ValueSelling has helped hundreds of thousands of sales professionals realize immediate revenue growth and achieve results they never thought possible.

ValueSelling offers bespoke training to FORTUNE 1000, mid-sized, and start-up companies that includes eLearning courses, instructor-led workshops (virtual and in-person), microlearning and on-demand reinforcement in over 17 languages. ValueSelling programs provide globally scalable and sustainable tools, skills, and processes for sales teams, executives, and all customer-facing professionals to effectively engage, qualify, advance, and close more sales with higher margins.

