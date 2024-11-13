FTI Consulting Adds Two Industry Veterans to Corporate Reputation and Public Affairs Teams in Chicago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of David Duschene and Tim Peters as Senior Managing Directors within the firm’s Strategic Communications segment, further strengthening the firm’s multi-sector capabilities in the Midwest.

“Dave and Tim have deep expertise at the intersection of reputation management, public affairs and issues management,” said Brian Kennedy, Americas Head of FTI Consulting’s Strategic Communications segment. “Organizations are increasingly requiring advisors such as Dave and Tim who have experience and expertise to help them navigate an increasingly volatile social, commercial, regulatory and political environment.”

Mr. Duschene joins the Public Affairs team in Chicago with 30 years of strategic communications experience. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he was a partner at a boutique advisory firm and previously led the crisis and issues team at Golin, where he worked for more than two decades. Mr. Duschene has counseled companies across multiple sectors, including industrials, consumer, healthcare and life sciences, and financial services, helping them understand and respond to reputational vulnerabilities, including at the intersection of their businesses and pivotal societal moments. Mr. Duschene began his career as a political and city journalist and currently serves as a guest lecturer on issues management and crisis response at DePaul University in Chicago.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Duschene said, “Today more than ever, businesses need advisors who can help them understand and effectively operate in the narrowing gap between risk and opportunity when it comes to communicating with their employees, customers, consumers and other key stakeholders. I joined FTI Consulting because it has the talent, expertise and resources necessary to help companies succeed in the increasingly volatile environment they face today.”

Mr. Peters joins the Corporate Reputation team in Chicago with more than 25 years of experience. He has advised companies in manufacturing, food, agriculture and energy on how to build, strengthen and sustain their reputations. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, he was a partner at a boutique advisory firm and previously served as the U.S. corporate practice leader at Golin. Earlier in his career, he held communication roles at Edelman and McDonald’s, worked for three members of Congress, and served on a congressional advisory committee in Washington, D.C.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Peters said, “Businesses are operating in the face of increasing geopolitical tension, economic uncertainty, social unrest and political division. It’s an environment of immense complexity and pressure for boards and C-suites, navigating the expectations and needs of multiple stakeholders under increasing resource constraints. I look forward to leveraging the deep industry expertise we have across FTI Consulting as we help our clients navigate through these challenges.”

“Dave and Tim bolster our strong and growing team in Chicago, enhancing our capabilities when it comes to the reputational risks, issues and opportunities that organizations are facing in the Midwest and beyond,” said Christine DiBartolo, Americas Head of FTI Consulting’s Corporate Reputation practice. “Organizations in the U.S. heartland are at the forefront of many headline trends, including the energy transition, reshoring and nearshoring, and rebuilding a strong manufacturing economy. These trends bring reputational opportunities and challenges, and we are now even better positioned to help organizations navigate these dynamic times with Dave and Tim joining our team.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

