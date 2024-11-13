ORBCOMM® accelerates with announcements of new solutions at Intermodal Europe event 2024

STERLING, Va., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Intermodal Europe event today in the Netherlands, ORBCOMM debuted its next generation of container monitoring solutions to meet the market’s needs for greater supply chain visibility.

“These developments reflect ORBCOMM’s position as the leading provider of maritime IoT solutions to the container shipping industry worldwide,” said Sameer Agrawal, CEO of ORBCOMM. “Six of the world’s top 10 shipping lines trust ORBCOMM telematics. With over 30 years of industrial IoT innovation, we have become the world’s largest dry and reefer container IoT telematics provider. Since 2007, we’ve helped customers track and monitor 600,000 reefer containers, and in 2024 we will ship over one million dry container devices.”

As the market grows rapidly—Drewry expects 2024 to be the second highest year on record for dry freight container manufacturing—ORBCOMM is poised to extend its leading share of this growing market by fulfilling new use cases with award-winning products, blue-chip partnerships and more business wins with the world’s top container shipping lines.

Today ORBCOMM introduced the latest generation of its dry container IoT solution, designed to increase container security, protect cargo integrity and improve asset visibility. Shipping lines can use the new technology to investigate the possibility of fire, detect unauthorized container access, receive alerts to possible container damage and provide higher levels of asset visibility to customers. The solution—powered by ORBCOMM’s new CT 1010 monitoring device—adds sensor-based monitoring inside the container.

In addition, ORBCOMM continues to augment its best-in-class maritime supply chain visibility product portfolio. ORBCOMM expects to announce further developments during the quarter, which will enhance the company’s solution for all maritime stakeholders. By enabling container monitoring at sea and onshore at all times, ORBCOMM supports near immediate response times from both crew members and ship operators as they receive data, alerts and insights in real time.

For more information and to see a demo of all ORBCOMM’s container telematics solutions, drop by stand G22 at Intermodal Europe.

Also, join us on Wednesday November 13 from 1:30 pm to 2:15 pm CET in the conference theatre, where Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s GM & SVP of Maritime IoT will participate in a panel discussion about the latest in IoT technology.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM is a pioneer in IoT technology, empowering customers with insight to make data-driven decisions that help them optimize their operations, maximize profitability and build a more sustainable future. With 30 years of experience and one of the most comprehensive solution portfolios in the industry, ORBCOMM enables the management of over a million assets worldwide for a diverse customer base spanning transportation, supply chain, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources and government. For more information about how ORBCOMM is driving the evolution of industry through the power of data, visit www.orbcomm.com.

ORBCOMM media contact

Lina Paerez

SVP of Global Marketing and Communications

+1 613.875.1485

paerez.lina@orbcomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b155fc97-a241-4210-a79e-e6138a0a0a72

