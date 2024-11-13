eProspectus, 17a-4’s new offering for SEC compliance

17a-4’s leading eDisclaimer service provides complete ‘chain-of-custody’ evidence for disclaimers on emails, meetings and messaging. A new complementary service, eProspectus, provides the same assurances with prospectuses, disclosures and offer documents.

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 17a-4, LLC offers a new service, eProspectus, complementing their eDisclaimer service for SEC compliance. eProspectus extends 17a-4’s hyperlink disclaimer storage services to cover electronic prospectuses, disclosures and offer documents. Both services offer compliant storage and legally defensible testimony.

Over 80% of financial disclaimers or links to prospectuses or disclosure documents do not generate a hash or other admissible evidence of the exact text referenced by a link. Most links use generic words or formats for all past disclaimers or disclosure documents which means that there is no clear ‘chain-of-custody’ if used as evidence in a regulatory or legal matter.

“Typically, financial institutions will edit a disclaimer or prospectus but leave the hyperlink the same. This means there are many versions of these documents over time. Unless a firm is meticulously managing these versions, the production of these documents can be challenged in court. Many clients want a trusted 3rd party to manage these links and provide testimony, if necessary, in a proceeding,” offers Charles Weeden, Managing Partner, 17a-4, LLC.

Providing electronic prospectuses, disclosures, offering and other documents provides significant savings in printing and distribution costs to the financial industry, it also represents risk. 17a-4, a trusted 3rd party for over 600 financial institutions offers these services for a modest annual fee. eDisclaimer and eProspectus are available separately or as a bundle with other SEC compliance services.

About 17a-4:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure information infrastructures comply with SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations. 17a-4 services include Designated Third Party , Fully Paid Stock Lending 3rd Party Collateral Administration services, Books & Records audits, Archive Reviews and assessments of compliant architectures.

DataParser is 17a-4’s leading connector solution for messaging compliance, deployed globally managing millions of messages a day for enterprise communication systems. eDisclaimer is a hyperlinked messaging disclaimer service for compliance with regulatory requirements and legal protection for corporate messaging. PostLog is 17a-4’s service to capture Twitter and YouTube data into any archive.

17a-4, LLC is based in New York.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

