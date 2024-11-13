Rigetti to Present Keynote at SEMICON Europa 2024

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO, will be delivering a keynote presentation at SEMICON Europa 2024 in Munich, Germany later today, November 13, 2024 at 2:45pm.

Dr. Kulkarni will discuss the potential transformative power of superconducting quantum computing and how Rigetti is delivering hands-on access to state-of-art quantum hardware to enable research and innovation to continue to advance the industry.

Dr. Kulkarni’s keynote, “Superconducting Quantum Computing: Building on Decades of Semiconductor Innovation for Transformative Computational Power,” is part of SEMICON Europa’s Future of Computing session that will delve into the latest technological advancements in quantum computing, neuromorphic computing, and trusted electronics, and explore the unique ecosystems surrounding these fields, looking into the cutting-edge developments and innovations that are shaping the trajectories.

This keynote follows Rigetti’s recently announced 2025 roadmap, which features a new modular system architecture. By mid-year 2025, the Company expects to release a 36-qubit system based on four 9-qubit chips tiled together with a targeted 99.5% median 2-qubit fidelity. By the end of 2025, the Company expects to release a system with over 100 qubits with a targeted 99.5% median 2-qubit fidelity.

Rigetti’s upcoming systems will also leverage the Company’s Alternating-Bias Assisted Annealing (ABAA) chip fabrication technique that allows for precisely targeted qubit frequencies. The combination of the ABAA technique and the anticipated modular system architecture will be the cornerstone of Rigetti’s scaling strategy as the Company moves into developing higher qubit count systems.

“We believe that superconducting qubits are the leading modality for high performance quantum computers. Superconducting qubits are manufactured using well established semiconductor and manufacturing techniques, and can execute faster gate operations than other modalities. Rigetti’s system gate speeds consistently achieve an active duration of 60-80ns, which is several orders of magnitude faster than other modalities such as ion traps and neutral atoms. Our new multi-chip architecture will combine our strengths across our technology stack, and will be the result of our leadership in modular QPU design and performance optimization,” says Dr. Kulkarni.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.rigetti.com .

