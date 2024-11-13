NMSDC and ISM Partner to Increase MBE Participation in the Supply Chain

Atlanta, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last month, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) signed a partnership to increase minority business enterprise (MBE) participation in the U.S. and global supply chain. The joint venture reflects NMSDC’s continued efforts to advance supplier and business diversity and increase the combined revenue of its certified MBEs to $1 trillion by the end of 2030. Planned activities include:

Promoting MBEs and corporate partners domestically and internationally to foster innovative approaches that increase business growth in the global marketplace and advance each other’s shared interests.

Growing NMSDC-certified MBEs and ISM members to foster wealth creation in underserved communities.

Partnering on joint events, programs, seminars, workshops, meetings, and discussions, including active engagement by ISM in the NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange and Business Diversity Leadership Summit and by NMSDC at the ISM Conference.

Engaging the diverse memberships of both organizations to increase opportunities with public and private companies and governmental institutions.

Sharing the best practices, knowledge, and experiences necessary to advance each organization’s mission, vision, and purpose.

“As NMSDC continues its efforts to advance supplier diversity, it is essential that our supplier diversity professionals have access to ISM’s top-tier training. This partnership also empowers supply chain leaders to drive MBE growth and foster direct connections with diverse suppliers — building a more inclusive economy for all,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.

The partnership was celebrated during an MOU signing at the 2024 NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange in Atlanta.

Minority entrepreneurs and corporations interested in learning more about this partnership should contact NMSDC’s senior director of MBE services and global partnerships, Jetheda Hernandez, at jetheda.hernandez@nmsdc.org.

About ISM

ISM is the first and largest not-for-profit professional supply management organization worldwide. Founded in 1915, ISM has a community of more than 50,000 across 100 countries. For more than a century, ISM has impacted supply management and the purchasing profession through best-in-class education, certification, leadership development and research. Thousands have received ISM's coveted certifications including the Certified Professional in Supply Management (CPSM), Certified Professional in Supplier Diversity (CPSD) and Associate Professional in Supply Management (APSM) designations. It continuously evolves as the profession evolves and helps lead and advance the profession of supply management.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

Jered Weber National Minority Supplier Development Council 701.388.7283 jered.weber@nmsdc.org

