Unmanned Aircraft Training Market is Projected to Surge to US$ 1,306.5 Million at a 15.6% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Unmanned Aircraft Training Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 306.6 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

The unmanned aircraft vehicle market is growing significantly owing to increasing applications in commercial, logistical, and surveillance sectors. The segment witnesses high demand for training solutions due to the rising usage of UAVs in safe and efficient delivery, structural inspection, search and rescue, and environmental monitoring. Growth in the utilization of autonomous aerial technologies across industries is accelerating demand for advanced training programs among UAV operators.

The market is further driven by enriched sensors and cameras added to the UAVs through technological advancements. For instance, China, being one of the leading countries in UAV development, now features drones such as the TB-001 and BZK-005 during its enhanced training programmes for reconnoitering and combat situations. Equally, more than $50 billion investments from 2020 to 2024 by the US military will raise the adoption of UAVs for different types of combat, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and recon missions. By making this investment, the forecasted growth for the UAV training market by 2024 is $70.8 million.

North America continues to lead in developments related to military trainer aircraft. Its key players have adopted competitive pricing and strategic partnership as part of the modern challenges in UAV training.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global unmanned aircraft training market is projected to grow at 6% CAGR and reach US$ 1,306.5 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 999.9 million growing at a CAGR of 6% between 2024 to 2034.

growing at a CAGR of between 2024 to 2034. North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 8% in 2034

in 2034 Predominating market players CAE Inc., L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corp., SkywalkDrobotics and UAV Navigation.

Simulation under training type segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 658.0 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 427 million

“The UAV training market is expanding rapidly due to rising autonomous technology adoption and substantial military investments driving growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Unmanned Aircraft Training Market:

Aerizone Creative Labs. Pvt. Ltd.; AeroSIM; AeroVironment Inc.; CAE Inc.; Cegadrone; Dronobotics Aviation Developers LLP; Government Aviation Training Institute.; HEXAFLY; Irish Aviation Authority; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; Minutedrone; Northrop Grumman Corp.; QUALIFLIGHT Aviation Training, S.L.; Simlat Ltd.; SkywalkDrobotics; UAV and Drone Solutions; UAV Navigation; Zen Technologies Limited; Zephyr; Other Prominent Players.

Market Development:

The key players in the market are looking at expanding training for UAVs by offering bespoke programs across military, industrial, and public safety verticals. The trend includes an extensive drone education partnership by the companies, developing new training centers, and customized courses for first emergency response, driving towards wider skill development and sectoral integration. For Instance,

In April 2024, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has inked an agreement with CBAI Technologies to procure 200 Type Certified training drones over three years, which would be utilised for Drone Education across the country, addressing the rising demand of skilled drone pilots and boosting employment opportunities in the Drone ecosystem.

Unmanned Aircraft Training Industry News:

In July 2024, Drone Destination and the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), India have signed an MoU to establish a drone training centre at NSIC, New Delhi. This initiative will offer comprehensive training on drone technology, repair, maintenance, and remote pilot training, aiming to boost skill development and employment in the drone sector. The programs will gradually expand across all NSIC Technical Skill Centres, promoting access to advanced drone education and supporting India's growing drone ecosystem. This collaboration is expected to enhance workforce capabilities and drive economic growth through innovation.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global unmanned aircraft training market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on the Global unmanned aircraft training Market Analysis, by Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Hybrid, & Rotary Wing Drone), by Training Type (Simulation (Full Flight Simulators, Fixed Base Simulators) & Training & Certification (Flight Training Devices, Ground Training, Technical Know-How, Others)), by Operation (Autonomous Drone & Remotely Piloted Drone), by End-User (Beginners and Professional) and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

Segmentation of Unmanned Aircraft Training Industry Research:

By Drone Type : Fixed Wing Drone Rotary Wing Drone

By Training Type : Simulation Full Flight Simulator(FFS) Fixed Base Simulator (FBS) Training & Certification Flight Training Devices (FTD) Ground Training Technical Know-How Others

By Operation : Autonomous Drone Remotely Piloted Drone

By End-User : Beginners Professional



