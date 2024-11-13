Latent TB Testing Market to Hit USD 773.4 Million by 2029 with 5.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Latent TB Testing market is projected to grow from USD 582.5 million in 2024 to USD 773.4 million by 2029, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 5.8%. The latent TB testing market is expanding due to the growing incidence of tuberculosis worldwide and the increasing need for early detection as well as preventive interventions. The traditional tuberculin skin tests have limitations, and the problem of false positives increases with the widespread use of BCG vaccination, which has fueled the increased use of more precise diagnostics such as interferon gamma release assays (IGRAs). This is coupled with the increasing TB elimination programs led by governments, public health initiatives, and the intensified further demand for adequate testing methods in high-burden countries. Increased awareness among healthcare providers and the increased risk groups, such as people living with immunodeficiency diseases, for example, individuals with HIV, increases the need for better diagnostics. Increased financial and regulatory support also makes these diagnostics more accessible to the general population. All these factors promote steady growth in the latent TB testing market.

A significant technological shift which could redefine the business landscape in the latent TB testing market, is the growing interest in developing and refining IGRA tests. IGRA presents more significant advantages than tuberculin skin tests because these are more accurate and sensitive, especially for populations immunized with BCG vaccine. As the global healthcare systems advance towards precision diagnostics, the need for IGRAs is also on the rise because these tests are more sensitive and specific and can be completed in a single patient visit. In addition, advancements in the IGRA test platforms, such as automation, continue to make tests more accessible and scalable for deployment in both high-burden and resource-limited settings. This shift will, therefore, lead towards greater market growth driven by more reliable, faster, and easier use of testing methods and the entry of new players to the market and existing companies to invest much heavily in IGRA technology.

Based on test type, the latent TB testing market is segmented into tuberculin skin test (TST) and interferon gamma release assay (IGRA). The IGRA test segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the market. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly due to its relatively higher specificity compared to the tuberculin skin test, especially for populations vaccinated with BCG, and minimization of false positives. Apart from this advantage, IGRA tests are also convenient as they require only one patient visit when compared to TST, which needs follow-up. The need for more precise and efficient diagnostic instruments, particularly in high burden areas and among immunocompromised patients, further expands the use of IGRA tests.

Categorized by application, the latent TB testing market is segmented into household contacts with pulmonary TB, people living with HIV, and other applications. The application segment growing at the highest rate in the latent TB testing market is likely to be the segment of household contacts with pulmonary TB. People living close contact with another suffering from active pulmonary TB are more likely to get infected, making regular screening of such individuals a priority for the TB control programs. The government and other international health organizations have increased efforts, screening, and treating these high-risk groups in such a way that any latent infection can be diagnosed and managed before turning into active TB. Better diagnostic technologies, including interferon gamma release assays that have been proven to be far more accurate and convenient than the existing techniques, also aid in the detection of latent TB cases in household contacts. Thus, the shift towards preventive care, increased funding, and support for TB control have driven the testing efforts in the population, leading to rapid growth in this application segment.

The key players in this market are QIAGEN (Netherlands), Revvity (US), Beijing Wantai Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China), Sanofi (France), Endo, Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), SD Biosensor, INC. (South Korea), Lionex GmbH (Germany), Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (India), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Zhi Fei Biological (China), AID Autoimmun Diagnostika GmbH (Germany), Boditech Med Inc. (South Korea), Bioneovan Co., Ltd (China), and Biopanda Reagents Ltd (UK). The market players have adopted various strategies such as development of advanced products, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the latent TB testing market. The organic and inorganic strategies have helped the market players expand globally by providing advanced latent TB tests.

QIAGEN is an innovator of sample technologies. The company provides product ranges for the isolation of genomic and viral nucleic acids, DNA cleanup after PCR, sequencing, and library preparation in sequencing applications. The company's significant global presence gives it a robust platform to enhance penetration in emerging markets and global reach in more geographies. It also maintains this competitive advantage with dynamic research and development activities ascribed to effective supply chain management. The company also adopts several organic growth strategies, including the introduction of new products and obtaining relevant regulatory approvals. For instance, in February 2023, QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus tuberculosis blood test received the CE-marking in the European Union under its 2017/746 In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR). Such strategic steps of the company have helped the company to maintain continuous leadership in the latent TB testing market.

Revity is a leader in health science solutions, technologies, expertise, and services that work within more specialized lines such as translational multi-omics technologies, biomarker identification, imaging, prediction, screening, detection, diagnosis, informatics, and more. It has a large distribution network in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa that facilitates the company to enhance its global supply chain that will enable them for sustainability in offering their services. The company has made heavy investments in research and development in pursuing continuous innovation and product development. The company also focuses on long-term value creation, organic growth opportunities, and strategic investments in the growth strategy through the diversification of its capabilities along with improving the customer experience. The company adopts organic strategies that cover product launches and acquiring regulatory approvals to sustain its presence in the market.

Beijing Wantai Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is among the leading manufacturers of diagnostics for infectious diseases in China and a global leader in the diagnosis of Hepatitis E. Other diagnostic tests developed by the company include but are not limited to ELISA, rapid tests, PCR, CLIA, and confirmation tests. With strong and focused R&D under its wing, the company is specialized in enzyme immunoassay, chemiluminescence, nucleic acid diagnosis, and producing monoclonal/polyclonal antibody. Its eminent presence in the diagnostics industry comes strongly from leading national research initiatives and rapid commercialization of innovative scientific research. These strengths have played a significant role in enabling the company to achieve a prominent position in the latent TB testing market.

