OSS Announces Design Win with an Award-Winning AI Infrastructure Company

Initial order valued at $2 million with shipments expected to begin in the first quarter of 2025

OSS will deliver the first PCIe expansion unit to support up to 32 accelerator devices

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the "Company") (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a new order from an established award-winning AI infrastructure company. The customer provides research, education, defense and commercial markets with Composable Disaggregated Infrastructure (CDI), an IT framework that allows data center resources to be managed and provisioned on demand based on the specific requirements of applications or workloads. Under the terms of the order, OSS will provide its best-in-class PCIe 5.0 8-way, 16-way, and 32-way compute accelerator platforms to enable CDI for GenAI/ML, high performance compute (HPC), visualization and data science applications.

The initial purchase order is valued at $2 million, with production expected to start during the first quarter of 2025 and deliveries to be completed by year end. The initial 100-piece order consists of 50 OSS Ponto Reef compute accelerators and 50 OSS Gen5 4UPro Accelerator Systems. OSS expects to receive follow-on orders from this customer over the next several years.

“We are excited to leverage our best-in-class PCIe capabilities to support a new commercial customer in the CDI and datacenter market. For this relationship, we developed an industry-first PCIe 5.0 expansion system, product named Ponto Reef, supporting up to 32 PCIe Accelerator Devices in a single chassis, enabling a best-in-class, high-density solution to serve GenAI/ML, HPC, visualization and data science applications. The CDI and datacenter market is evolving rapidly, requiring new solutions that can provide the performance necessary for the highest and most demanding compute needs. We believe our PCIe expertise and leading technologies are well positioned to support the growing requirements of the CDI and datacenter market,” commented Mike Knowles, OSS President and CEO.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, the variability in the timing or magnitude of the revenue attributable to this program win, the fitness of the Company’s PCIe, Ponto Reef, 4UPro and U-BMC solutions with the composable disaggregated infrastructure market, and expectations concerning the Company’s business strategies. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



