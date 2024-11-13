Submit Release
Press Release – No. 11 / 2024

Zealand Pharma to participate in the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, Denmark, November 13, 2024 – Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference at 9:30 a.m. GMT (10:30 a.m. CET) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff315/zeal/1844976 and accessible through the company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts:

Anna Krassowska, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Zealand Pharma
Email: AKrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Adam Lange
Investor Relations Officer
Zealand Pharma
Email: ALange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: NeAhmadi@zealandpharma.com


