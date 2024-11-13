Opening Doors to Healthcare Careers: McKallen Medical Training Center Partners with MedCerts to Expand Access to Training Programs for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

ONTARIO, California, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for skilled healthcare professionals surges in California, McKallen Medical Training Center (MMTC) is stepping up to meet the challenge. MMTC is teaming up with MedCerts, a recognized leader in online healthcare training, to offer a wide range of certification training courses to aspiring healthcare workers. This collaboration will provide students with access to quality, flexible online certification training in critical areas like Medical Assistant, Patient Care Technician and more, helping to fill essential roles in California's rapidly growing healthcare industry.

MMTC currently offers programs at its locations in Southern California and Sacramento. The partnership with MedCerts’ will provide students access to an extensive catalog of online healthcare certification training programs –more than 50 offerings – providing additional flexibility and convenience to learn on their own schedule.

“We are very excited to partner with MedCerts to expand our online course offerings,” said Sade Stephenson, RN, MSN, AGACNP-BC owner and program director at MMTC. “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing students with the most comprehensive and accessible healthcare education possible. By offering a wider range of online certifications, we are empowering our students to achieve their career goals and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.”

This partnership allows MMTC students to pursue their education at their own pace and on their own schedule, which is especially important as many students find it challenging to attend in-person classes. The online format makes education more affordable and creates new pathways for career advancement.

Robert Hiller, director of academic partnerships at MedCerts, shared, "We are proud to join forces with McKallen to broaden access to important healthcare training. This partnership aligns with our mission to equip individuals with the skills and certifications needed to excel in a healthcare career."

These new program offerings are now available for enrollment. The courses are designed to attract students from diverse backgrounds, including working adults and career changers, who are eager to make a difference in healthcare.

For more information about these online certification programs and how to enroll, please visit mckallen.medcerts.com.

About McKallen Medical Training Center:

McKallen Medical Training Center is a nurse-led organization dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare training. As a Certified Women-Owned Business, MMTC offers a variety of healthcare programs, including in-house CPR certifications, to prepare students for rewarding careers in the healthcare industry. Courses are taught by experienced nurses and healthcare professionals, ensuring students receive the best education possible.

About MedCerts:

MedCerts – a Stride Inc. company (NYSE: LRN) – is a national online training provider strengthening the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions. Focused on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT, MedCerts delivers career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations, and more. In 2023, MedCerts launched its Partner Solutions brand focused on building partnerships to bridge the gap between our students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions, and workforce agencies. This new brand includes several partnership models, including recruitment, reseller, content licensing options, and more.

Since 2009, the company has developed over 50 career programs, trained and upskilled more than 100,000 individuals across the country, and partnered with over 400 American Job Centers and more than 1,000 healthcare organizations to build talent pipelines. For more information on MedCerts, visit medcerts.com. For more information on MedCerts Partner Solutions, visit partners.medcerts.com.

Sade Stephenson, RN, MSN, AGACNP-BC, Owner and Program Director McKallen Medical Training Center mckallenmedical@gmail.com Tre Green, Operations Director McKallen Medical Training Center tgreen@mckallenmedicaltraining.com Edward M. Yang Firecracker PR 1-888-317-4687 ext. 702 edward@firecrackerpr.com

