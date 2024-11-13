EAACI to Launch World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day on 21 November at FAAM-EUROBAT 2024

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) is proud to announce the inaugural World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day on 21 November 2024. This landmark initiative, held on the opening day of FAAM-EUROBAT 2024 in Athens, Greece, seeks to raise awareness and promote essential steps in preventing and managing anaphylaxis, a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction.

Anaphylaxis affects approximately 1-2% of the global population, with incidents on the rise worldwide. This severe allergic reaction demands immediate medical intervention and often stems from exposure to common allergens, including specific foods, insect stings, medications, or latex. Despite the risks, awareness of anaphylaxis symptoms, causes, and emergency responses remains low. World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day addresses these knowledge gaps and fosters a global understanding of this critical health issue.

Through various educational activities, World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day will underscore the importance of prompt emergency responses and preventive measures. EAACI invites medical professionals, allergy societies, and stakeholders worldwide to participate and amplify the message within their communities.

In conjunction with this day, EAACI will also release “A Practical Guide for Patients,” a comprehensive resource developed to support patients and caregivers in understanding, managing, and preventing anaphylactic reactions. This guide offers practical insights on identifying triggers, using adrenaline auto-injectors correctly, and creating personalised action plans to manage risk in everyday life.

“We are thrilled to launch World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day as part of FAAM-EUROBAT 2024,” said Dr Maria Torres, EAACI President. “With this initiative, we hope to empower individuals, families, and healthcare providers with the knowledge and tools to prevent and respond to anaphylaxis. This is an essential step toward improving patient care and reducing the impact of this serious health condition.”

FAAM-EUROBAT 2024, EAACI’s renowned Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Meeting, will run from 21-23 November, featuring global leaders in allergy research and care. World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day will serve as a key moment within the conference to highlight EAACI’s commitment to patient safety and allergy awareness.

For more information on World Anaphylaxis Awareness Day or the “Practical Guide for Patients,” please visit EAACI Anaphylaxis Awareness Day website.

