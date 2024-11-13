Bitget Wallet Launches BWB Center, Expanding Benefits for BWB Holders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, a leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, has launched the BWB Center, a dedicated hub designed to empower the platform's native token, BWB, and deliver enhanced value to its holders. The BWB Center will provide a streamlined user experience with features aimed at engaging the BWB community through exclusive VIP rewards and regular updates on the token's growth within the Bitget Wallet ecosystem.

With Bitget Wallet's global community now surpassing 40 million users and a rapidly growing base of over 140,000 addresses on the BWB chain, the BWB Center is designed to help holders maximize the value of their token through exclusive VIP rewards, essential updates, and streamlined access to the latest ecosystem developments. As a comprehensive rewards and information hub, the BWB Center enables BWB holders to check their VIP status, access personalized services, and explore benefits based on their holdings. It also consolidates critical insights on BWB's progress, ecosystem growth, and Bitget Wallet's latest features, making it easy for users to stay informed and actively engaged with both the token's journey and the broader Bitget Wallet ecosystem. By centralizing benefits, insights, and updates, the BWB Center ensures that holders can fully enjoy the value and engagement opportunities Bitget Wallet continuously adds to their experience. In the coming month, Bitget Wallet will introduce a new feature allowing users to directly pay any on-chain gas fees using BWB, further expanding the token's utility.

To celebrate the launch, Bitget Wallet is introducing an exclusive GASU airdrop campaign for VIP BWB holders, providing gas fee reimbursements for active participants. From June 6 to November 10, gas fees incurred during Swap transactions within the wallet will be reimbursed in GASU. This campaign offers VIP users an added incentive to engage with the platform and recognizes their loyalty, while enhancing the utility and benefits associated with BWB.

Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet, stated, "Our goal is to elevate the Bitget Wallet experience by building meaningful value and utility around BWB. This is more than just a reward program — it's a strategic step toward enriching our users' onchain experience, creating new engagement opportunities, and setting the foundation for BWB's role within the Web3 space. We are committed to continuing the journey with our community, rolling out more benefits and growth initiatives as we unlock BWB's full potential together."

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 40 million users, it offers comprehensive on-chain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, and an NFT marketplace. Designed for everyone from beginners to advanced traders, it supports mnemonic, MPC, and AA wallet options. With connections to over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300 million protection fund for your digital assets.

