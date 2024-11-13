FRESH UP YOUR LIFE – Exploring the Flavors of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables: A Webinar Experience on November 13 at 10:00 AM EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to be inspired by the vibrant world of fresh fruits and vegetables! Join us for an unforgettable free webinar on November 13 at 10:00 AM EST, hosted by the "Fresh Up Your Life!" project (freshuplife.net).

The Fresh Up Your Life campaign invites you to discover the incredible versatility of fresh produce. From nutrient-packed recipes to mastering the craft of refreshing mocktails, this webinar is designed to ignite your creativity and expand your culinary horizons. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a movement that celebrates the endless potential of fruits and vegetables, this unique event promises a deep dive into the art of nutrition, creative mocktails, and culinary innovation, all led by a star lineup of five experts and influencers.

Our key speakers:

Amy Riolo, an award-winning chef, author, television personality, and culinary consultant known for her expertise in Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Italian cuisines. She is recognized for her work in promoting cultural understanding through cuisine and often blends her culinary skills with storytelling about the history, culture, and traditions of various regions. She collaborates with organizations and government bodies to promote the health benefits of traditional diets, especially the Mediterranean diet. Known for her engaging and accessible approach to cooking, she aims to make international and healthy cuisine approachable to a wide audience.

Mike Kostyo, a well-known food and beverage trendologist and VP at Menu Mattersl, a leading food and beverage market research firm. He specializes in analyzing and forecasting trends in the food and beverage industry, providing insights to brands, restaurants, and food service operators about consumer preferences, emerging ingredients, dining behaviors, and broader food trends.

Emily Hersh, a cooking influencer, private chef, and content creator known for her work in plant-based and vegan cuisine. She creates recipes and shares cooking tips, especially on social media platforms, where she's gained a following for her innovative, approachable, and visually appealing dishes. She is committed to making plant-based eating accessible and enjoyable for a wide audience, often highlighting nutritious ingredients and simple cooking techniques.

Susan Abranovic, owner of Susan Julia Olive Oil, is an olive oil sommelier and certified product specialist. Raised in a family with Italian and Eastern European roots, she devolved deeply into the world of food, creating memorable feasts for clients, and healthy pantry concepts using amazing products.

Greg&Parker of Liquid Lab, Gregory Lucas, and Parker Boase are the co-founders of Liquid Lab NYC, a company that focuses on cocktail catering, private mixology lessons, and event services. Both bring extensive experience from their previous careers—Gregory began bartending in his teens and went on to work at high-profile Manhattan locations, while Parker was influenced by a family background in culinary arts. They launched Liquid Lab with the aim of revolutionizing cocktail culture by incorporating fresh, healthy ingredients and cutting-edge techniques. The company is renowned for its creative take on themed cocktails and molecular mixology.



The event will be moderated by Daniela Puglielli, the founder of the Mediterranean Diet Roundtable® (MDR), a think tank dedicated to promoting the Mediterranean diet and healthy lifestyle in the United States. Based in Boston, MDR collaborates with experts from various fields such as nutrition, science, and food service to help integrate Mediterranean dietary principles into restaurants and food-service industries.

Step into a world where health meets flavor and secure your spot at this enriching FREE WEBINAR by registering through the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dPYHbKlAQXOUpxSsVgw6pg

News about CSO and the project

Fresh Up Your Life - Top-Quality European Fruit & Veg campaign is a three-year communication and information project aimed at increasing knowledge, competitiveness, and consumption of EU agricultural products. The project, which has just reached the end of its first year, is co-financed by the European Union and CSOItaly with the following Italian companies: Apofruit, Cico-Mazzoni, Conserve Italia, Lagnasco Group, Oranfrizer, Origine Group and Salvi-Unacoa.

Additional information about the campaign can be found on: www.freshuplife.net

CSO Italy, founded in 1998, is a unique entity in Italy that associates many of Italy's leading companies in the production and marketing of domestic fruit and vegetables. Completing the range of members are important companies specializing in different areas of the fruit and vegetable supply chain, from packaging, logistics, processing, machinery, and distribution. CSO Italy's mission is to provide useful services to members to improve and make the Italian fruit and vegetable industry more efficient and competitive. A technical table at the service of the entire Italian fruit and vegetable supply chain to increase its competitiveness through synergy among operators. CSO ITALY, has 73 members, distributed as follows: 51 producer members, 14 supply chain members, 3 subsidizing members and 5 supporting bodies.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a4b7939-1c01-48df-8cc3-c22fb64105d3





