Juniper Research Reveals 2025's Critical Telecoms Trends

HAMPSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Research, the foremost experts in telecommunications markets, is proud to reveal the 10 trends that are poised to transform the telecommunications landscape in 2025.

Juniper Research expects a year of seismic shifts, as telcos prioritise strategic investments in emerging technologies such as Wi-Fi 7, MVNO-in-a-Box, and early moves toward 6G – while technological innovations such as travel eSIMs and quantum computing open fresh opportunities for global connectivity.

Top 10 Telecoms & Connectivity Trends 2025

Each year, Juniper Research’s team of market experts identify the key trends that will drive the telecoms market for the year ahead in the areas of connectivity, mobile messaging, and communication services.

For 2025, the prevailing trends are:

AIT (Artificially Inflated Traffic) to Decline as Firewalls Shift the Tide Against Fraudsters



Travel eSIMs to Provide Serious Competition to Traditional Roaming



Direct-to-Cell to Launch Commercially



Wi-Fi 7 Devices to Provide Alternative to Cellular Technologies



Managed Connectivity Services to Target New Opportunities



RCS (Rich Communication Services) Hype to Finally Materialise Following Apple’s Adoption



MVNO-in-a-Box Model to Disrupt Connectivity Markets



6G Standardisation to Begin with Lessons Learned from 5G



Operators to Increase Network Efficiency, Not Capacity



Quantum Resistant Network Development to Accelerate

Juniper Research's VP of Telecoms Market Research, Sam Barker, commented: “The telecoms industry has experienced radical transformation that has reshaped stakeholders’ approaches to established markets like mobile messaging. Looking ahead, Juniper Research expects even greater disruption in 2025, with these trends representing the most substantial impacts on telecoms next year.”

Juniper Research has, for two decades, provided market intelligence and advisory services to the global telecommunications sector, and is retained by many of the world’s leading network operators and communications platforms.

