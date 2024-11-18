Inclusive Wedding Summit Looks to Transform Industry

A full-day transformative educational experience empowering event businesses to embrace inclusivity in their marketing

Wedding professionals should strive to ensure that their marketing and messaging are inclusive and respectful of all couples.” — Brenda Ferrarini

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 22, 2025, at the Hasbrouck Heights/Meadowlands Hilton in New Jersey, renowned wedding industry author, consultant, and marketing agency owner Brian Lawrence will co-host the groundbreaking Inclusive Wedding Summit , along with Brenda Ferrarini, owner of Elegant Bridal Productions, the largest wedding show producer in the tri-state area. This one-day event will equip participants with innovative strategies to engage the increasingly diverse wedding and event market.The Need for Diversity and InclusionThe U.S. wedding industry has experienced a significant shift in recent years, particularly following the legalization of same-sex marriage in 2015. Cultural and political movements have underscored the need for wedding professionals to understand the diversity within the $70+ billion industry. Ferrarini emphasizes, “Wedding professionals should strive to ensure that their marketing and messaging are inclusive and respectful of all couples.”Diversity exists among today’s couples, including gender identity, orientation, culture, body positivity, age, and abilities. “With this diversity, event businesses must focus on inclusive marketing that prioritizes the customer and breaks old stereotypes,” says Lawrence. He incorporates these values when designing websites and optimizing for SEO.Industry ExpertsThe Inclusive Wedding Summit brings together a distinguished panel of wedding and marketing experts from across the country. Lawrence, owner of a heralded industry-focused web design and SEO agency serving clients like 5-star New Jersey wedding venues Florentine Gardens and Brooklake Country Club, will speak on inclusive design, SEO, and website accessibility for disabled communities, a path he champions. He will also discuss how he made his website totally accessible.Other speakers will complement Lawrence’s marketing expertise by covering proven strategies for building market share and brand awareness through diversity. Nationally known wedding business speaker and top sales trainer Alan Berg will focus on the sale process. “I Do Society” Founder and advertising expert Mark Chapman will dive deeply into Google AdWords, TikTok, and Meta marketing. In contrast, Nina Addeo, social media marketing guru and Owner of “I Do Wedding Marketing,” will take summit participants on a discovery of ChatGPT.Educating on how businesses can honor the inclusivity of the LGBTQ+ community are Kirsten and Maria Palladino, Founders of Equally Wed, the leading LGBTQ+ wedding and honeymoon platform and vendor education program. Rivka Holzer, a Tri-State event planner, will bring insights into the Jewish wedding market. Mayuri Parikh, Founder of wedding florist platform True Client Pro, will give attendees an in-depth view of the large-scale, culturally significant Indian wedding market.Event FeaturesIn addition to speakers and discussions, this full day of programming includes breakfast and lunch, wedding industry marketing exhibitors, and networking opportunities. Tickets are on sale with early bird pricing. Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities are also available.More About the ProducersFerrarini and Lawrence have a business friendship that spans over 40 years, and their combined expertise guarantees an excellent educational experience for all attending and involved. The dynamic Frankie Perez, owner of One of a Kind Events, will serve as MC/Host and handle all audio and video.Brenda FerrariniBrenda Ferrarini is the owner of Elegant Bridal Productions, one of the longest-running wedding expo companies in the U.S. With nearly four decades of experience, Ferrarini’s company connects engaged couples with top wedding professionals across New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania through over 100 shows annually. National programs like The Martha Stewart Show have highlighted their success.Brian LawrenceWith over 30 years of experience, Brian Lawrence is a respected educator and marketing consultant. He is co-authoring a book with Alan Berg titled From Browsing to Booking: Website and SEO Strategies for Wedding & Event Pros. Lawrence has been a featured speaker at events such as Wedding MBA and various webinars and podcasts.To learn more about the Inclusive Wedding Summit, visit the official website. For exhibitor, sponsor, or press interviews, call/text (973) 428-9156 or email brenda@elegantbridal.com.

