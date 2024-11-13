IDNR hosting inaugural mentored deer hunting at Fox Ridge State Park

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host mentored archery deer hunting for adults and youth at The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host mentored archery deer hunting for adults and youth at Fox Ridge State Park in Charleston between Dec. 16 and Jan. 3.





Participating hunters will be provided access to sections of the recreation area otherwise closed to archery deer hunting. Adult and youth hunters with less than three years of deer hunting experience and who have not been successfully drawn into the mentored deer hunt program previously may apply. Hunters may apply for concurrent mentored hunts but may only participate in one if selected for both.





Hunters drawn in the lottery will be assigned a hunting location and allowed to hunt Tuesday through Sunday within an assigned week. IDNR will determine hunt locations, which will be filled equally with adult and youth hunters.





Hunters will be limited to taking one deer and must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult mentor who can assist and advise them during the hunt. All accompanying mentors must be 21 years of age or older and must have a current Illinois hunting license. Hunters must provide their own mentors and hunting equipment. Ground blinds will be provided.







