Old Trapper Title Sponsor of the 2024 Mountain West Football Championship

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Old Trapper, a leading beef jerky brand, is proud to announce its title sponsorship of the 2024 Mountain West Football Championship, set to take place on December 6th. The event, known as the Old Trapper Mountain West Football Championship, showcases Old Trapper’s continued commitment to supporting collegiate athletics.

As the title sponsor of the 2024 Old Trapper Mountain West Football Championship, Old Trapper will enjoy extensive in-stadium branding, featuring on-field logos, an official game coin, logoed field goal nets, and exclusive Old Trapper-branded fan sections. Fans can look forward to pre- and post-game jerky sampling and a unique photobooth activity where they can create their own player trading cards as a memorable keepsake. Additionally, in-game jerky sampling will be offered in sponsored fan sections in the stadium, enhancing the excitement for everyone in attendance.

“We are proud to partner with the Mountain West as the title sponsor of their football championship,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper. “Football is a community, a celebration, and a moment for friends and families to come together and cheer for their favorite team. We like to think Old Trapper helps fuel that passion.”

ABOUT OLD TRAPPER SMOKED PRODUCTS

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and meat sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. For more information, please visit www.OldTrapper.com.

