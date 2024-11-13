Disaster Recovery Center at the New River Valley Fairgrounds Closed Nov. 12

BRISTOL, Va.– The Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) location at the New River Valley Fairgrounds in Dublin, Va. closed on Nov. 12.

The DRC was located at:

Pulaski County New River Valley Fairgrounds 5581 Fair Grounds Circle Dublin, Va. 24084

DRCs remain open throughout southwest Virginia. To find a DRC close to you, visit FEMA.gov/drc or text DRC and a ZIP code to 43362.

Survivors do not have to visit a DRC to register with FEMA. You can call 800-621-FEMA (3362). The toll-free telephone line operates seven days a week. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. You can also register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA App on your phone.

The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance is Dec. 2, 2024.

If you have received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC or call 800-621-FEMA to learn more about next steps. FEMA staff can answer questions you have as well as help you submit supporting documentation for FEMA to continue processing your application.

FEMA has set up a rumor response webpage to clarify our role in the Helene response. Visit Hurricane Helene: Rumor Response.

For more information on Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit vaemergency.gov, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management Facebook page , fema.gov/disaster/4831 and facebook.com/FEMA.

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages). Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they have a complaint of discrimination. FEMA's Civil Rights Office can be contacted at FEMA-OCR-ECRD@fema.dhs.gov or toll-free at 833-285-7448.