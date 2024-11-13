Attorney General Bird Demands End to Political Prosecutions of President Trump

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today led a 23-state coalition in demanding that Special Counsel Jack Smith, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis immediately end their political prosecutions of President Donald Trump.

The prosecutions, which never should have been brought against President Trump at all, now threaten a Constitutional crisis. A federal court has already dismissed one of Smith’s cases targeting President Trump. Smith’s prosecution has violated many Department of Justice policies and has been illegitimate since the beginning. Even the U.S. Supreme Court has acknowledged that this is the “first criminal prosecution in our Nation’s history of a former President for actions taken during their presidency.” James and Willis are also pursuing political prosecutions and other legal challenges against President Trump.

“The unprecedented, political prosecutions of President Trump have been a sham from the start and should be immediately dropped,” said Attorney General Bird. “President Trump must be able to do his job as president without the threat of prosecutions. I am calling on Special Counsel Smith, Attorney General James, and District Attorney Willis to end the political prosecutions so that we can restore faith in our justice system and unify our country.”

Following the States’ letter this morning, Smith announced that he will drop his case. The States are demanding that James and Willis also end their political prosecutions and other legal challenges targeting President Trump.

Iowa led the letter and was joined by Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Read the full letter here.

