Ilham Aliyev met with Vice-President of Gabon

AZERBAIJAN, November 13 - On November 13, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Joseph Owondault Berre, Vice-President of the Gabonese Republic.

Joseph Owondault Berre expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the invitation to participate in COP29 and congratulated Azerbaijan on successfully hosting the event.

The head of state underscored the importance Azerbaijan attaches to enhancing relations with African countries.

During the conversation, both sides touched upon reciprocal visits of the two countries’ delegations to further enhance economic relations.

