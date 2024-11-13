PHILIPPINES, November 13 - Press Release

November 13, 2024 Legarda hails enactment of Bacoor Assembly of 1898 Act Senator Loren Legarda has welcomed the enactment of a measure that designates every August 1 as the "Araw ng Paglalathala at Pagtatanyag ng Kasarinlan ng Pilipinas", otherwise known as "The Bacoor Assembly of 1898 Act." Legarda, the principal sponsor and co-author of Republic Act No. 12073, emphasized that the significance of August 1, 1898 extends beyond being merely a historical date. She said it has represented a crucial moment in Philippine history with the signing of the Acta de Independencia by President Emilio Aguinaldo and around 200 elected municipal leaders from sixteen liberated provinces. "This event was a widespread affirmation of our independence and democratic ideals, as expressed by Apolinario Mabini," Legarda stated. During the assembly on August 1, over 200 municipal leaders endorsed the Declaration of Independence, which was drafted by Apolinario Mabini himself. The signing symbolized that the Declaration of Independence was not solely a military action but also a civic event. Additionally, the August 1 document notably omitted references to foreign dependence, concerns that had troubled then-President Emilio Aguinaldo in the original June 12 declaration. "By commemorating this date, we pay tribute to the sacrifices made by those who fought for our independence and celebrate the lasting legacy of freedom and unity," asserted the four-term senator. "Honoring Agosto 1 means recognizing the importance of our history. August 1 will serve as an inspiration for all Filipinos to continue to fight for and genuinely love our country," she concluded. Pagsasabatas sa Bacoor Assembly of 1898 Act, pinuri ni Legarda Pinuri ni Senador Loren Legarda ang pagsasabatas sa "The Bacoor Assembly of 1898 Act" na nagtatalaga sa Agosto 1 bilang "Araw ng Paglalathala at Pagtatanyag ng Kasarinlan ng Pilipinas." Binigyang-diin ni Legarda, ang principal sponsor at co-author ng Republic Act No. 12073, na ang kahalagahan ng Agosto 1, 1898 ay higit pa sa pagiging isang makasaysayang petsa lamang. Aniya, ito ay kumakatawan sa isang mahalagang pangyayari sa kasaysayan ng Pilipinas - ang paglagda sa Acta de Independencia ni Pangulong Emilio Aguinaldo at humigit-kumulang 200 nahalal na pinuno ng munisipyo mula sa labing anim na lalawigan. "Ang kaganapang ito ay nagpapatibay ng ating kasarinlan at mga demokratikong mithiin gaya ng ipinahayag ni Apolinario Mabini," sabi ni Legarda. Sa pagpupulong noong Agosto 1, mahigit 200 pinuno ng mga bayan ang nag-endorso sa Deklarasyon ng Kalayaan, na ibinalangkas ni Apolinario Mabini. Ang paglagda ay sumisimbolo na ang Deklarasyon ng Kalayaan ay hindi lamang isang aksyong militar kundi isang kaganapang sibiko. "Sa pamamagitan ng paggunita sa petsang ito, binibigyang-pugay natin ang mga sakripisyong ginawa ng mga nakipaglaban para sa ating kalayaan at ipinagdiriwang ang pangmatagalang pamana ng kalayaan at pagkakaisa," ani Legarda. "Ang pag-alaala sa Agosto 1 ay nangangahulugan ng pagkilala sa kahalagahan ng ating kasaysayan. Ito ay magsisilbing inspirasyon para sa lahat ng Pilipino na patuloy na ipaglaban at tunay na mahalin ang ating bayan," pagtatapos niya.

