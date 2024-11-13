Governor Mills and Commissioner Lambrew Issue Statements As Supreme Court Considers ACA 

Governor Janet Mills and Commissioner of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Jeanne Lambrew released the following statements today as the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the California v. Texas case challenging the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“This case will affect the lives and livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of Maine people,” said Governor Janet Mills. “As we fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the biggest threat to public and economic health in recent memory, affordable, high-quality health care has never been more important. No one should have to worry that a visit to the doctor, the pharmacy, or the hospital could bankrupt themselves or their family. The Affordable Care Act is the law of the land, it has improved the lives of millions of people, including tens of thousands here in Maine, and the Supreme Court should put an end to this partisan attempt to take that away.”

“The majority of Americans support the Affordable Care Act and Maine voters overwhelmingly supported the expansion of Medicaid (MaineCare) which is at risk in this lawsuit,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “Not only would nearly 65,000 Maine people with MaineCare coverage lose it, but a decision in Texas’s favor would allow Maine people with pre-existing conditions to be charged more or denied coverage altogether. This group sadly now includes people diagnosed with COVID-19. But, for now, the ACA remains the law of the land and affordable coverage is available. I urge Maine people to explore their options today at CoverME.gov.”

If the ACA is repealed, nearly 230,000 Maine people with pre-existing conditions could lose their health insurance or be denied coverage for certain services and 60,000 people with private HealthCare.gov plans could lose the financial assistance that makes their plans affordable. Nearly 65,000 people with health insurance through MaineCare could lose their coverage. Additionally, nearly 340,000 Maine people with Medicare would lose preventative benefits like coverage for an annual wellness visit and would be forced to pay more for prescription drugs.

Governor Mills expanded MaineCare on her first day in office. In March, she signed into law LD 1, which adds State guaranteed protections for health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions as established under the Affordable Care Act in the State’s regulated markets. Without the federal funding for financial assistance provided by the ACA, however, premiums would likely become unaffordable for people with pre-existing conditions, and many others purchasing individual coverage through the Marketplace.

The law is also crucial to the health of Maine people who lack health insurance. Last year, roughly 105,000 or 8 percent of Maine residents were uninsured. If the law is repealed, Maine is projected to experience the highest percent increase in the uninsured rate of any state in the country.

For now, the law remains intact pending a ruling by the Supreme Court. Maine people who need affordable insurance should visit CoverME.gov to learn about coverage options, find local assistance, and consider applying. This includes people who recently lost health insurance through a job, even if they plan to be back to work soon.

Open enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace began on Sunday, November 1 and ends on Tuesday, December 15. Eligible Maine people can sign up for MaineCare (Medicaid) at any time during the year. Maine people can explore both options at CoverME.gov.

This year, 86 percent of Mainers buying coverage through the Marketplace qualified for reduced premiums. Most Maine people shopping through the Health Insurance Marketplace can pay less than $75 per month for health coverage in 2021. Sixty percent of Maine HealthCare.gov customers qualify for a plan costing under $75 a month, while 40 percent can pay under $10 a month.

Most people with income less than 138 percent of the Federal poverty level ($17,609/year for a single person, $36,156 for a family of four) are eligible for MaineCare, which provides no-cost, comprehensive coverage. People with income between 139 and 400 percent of the federal poverty level (under $51,040 for a single person, $104,800 for a family of four) can generally get reduced premiums through the Marketplace.

This year, Maine is taking a greater role in running the Marketplace, where people buying insurance on their own can compare health plans, see if they qualify for extra financial help, and sign up for coverage. Consumers will still shop and apply for coverage through HealthCare.gov, however DHHS is taking over enrollment assistance and outreach thanks to the Governor's Made for Maine Health Coverage Act of 2020, which passed with bipartisan support and was signed into law in March.

Governor Mills has made expanding access to affordable health care a top priority of her Administration. In addition to expanding MaineCare and signing LD 1, she expanded reproductive health care coverage under MaineCare and signed a comprehensive prescription drug reform package into law to reduce the cost of prescription drugs. She also restored the Maine Low-Cost Drugs for the Elderly and Disabled program to cover an additional 1,800 Maine seniors and bolstered public health, which can improve affordability of coverage by reducing health problems due to tobacco use and low immunization levels, among other initiatives.

The Supreme Court has until June 2021 to issue a ruling in the California v. Texas case.