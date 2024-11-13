GEORGIA, November 13 - Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that GreenBox Systems LLC (GreenBox), an innovative company that provides automated warehouse services to businesses of all sizes, will invest $144 million in a new distribution facility in Jackson. The project will create more than 300 new jobs in Butts County.

“Innovative job creators in every industry continue to choose Georgia, and we're proud GreenBox is adding their name to that long and growing list,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our world-class education institutions, incredible workforce development initiatives like Georgia MATCH and Georgia Quick Start, and our partnership approach are bringing new opportunities for hardworking Georgians to every zip code.”

GreenBox’s new automated distribution center will be located at The Cubes at RiverPark in Jackson, Georgia. The roughly 1 million-square-foot facility will employ automation operators and managers, forklift operators, material handlers, shipping and receiving clerks, logistics coordinators, and maintenance technicians, along with AI technology, to serve retailers across the region. Operations are expected to begin in late 2025, and job opportunities will be posted to http://www.symbotic.com/careers/open-positions as they become available.

“GreenBox is thrilled to bring AI-powered warehouse services to Georgia and help increase the efficiency, accuracy, and safety of the supply chain in a capital efficient manner,” said Vikas J. Parekh, Managing Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers and Board Director of GreenBox. “We are grateful for Governor Kemp’s support and look forward to a long-term partnership with the Butts County community, creating valuable employment opportunities and enabling consumers to get goods faster, cheaper, and in a more reliable way. As a proud Georgia Tech alum, I have long admired how Georgia fosters innovation, and GreenBox is pleased to be part of this continued growth.”

GreenBox aims to transform the retail supply chain through its network of highly automated, intelligent, and scalable warehouses and distribution centers. Owned and operated by GreenBox, these facilities utilize advanced automation technology by Symbotic Inc. that leverages AI-enabled software and robotics to deliver unmatched efficiency, accuracy, speed, and agility.

“As a commissioner and board members, we have always worked to find ways to improve our tax base with the least amount of impact on the quality of life we have in Butts County. Welcoming a company like GreenBox to our county shows that we have positioned ourselves as the kind of community that high quality industries and businesses want to come to,” said Russ Crumbley, Chairman of the Butts County Board of Commissioners. “On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we are very happy to join with the Development Authority of Butts County in welcoming GreenBox to Butts County, and we look forward to many more partnerships in the future.”

“We are excited to welcome Greenbox to metro Atlanta. Innovative jobs like these coming to Butts County will only continue fueling the talent advantage across our region,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “We are proud that Greenbox selected Jackson, and look forward to seeing their long-term success.”

Assistant Director of Statewide Projects Elizabeth McLean represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Butts County Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, Georgia Power, and Metro Atlanta Chamber.

“GreenBox demonstrates how AI is transforming the logistics industry, simultaneously creating higher-skilled, well-paying jobs of the future,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “The Technical College System of Georgia remains engaged with industries to better understand which skills are in high demand, and then works to develop programs that address those growth opportunities. Congratulations to our partners in Butts County on this new project. Partnerships are at the heart of innovation, and Georgia does it best.”

About GreenBox Systems LLC

GreenBox Systems is a joint venture between SoftBank Group Corp. (TSE: 9984) and Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM) that offers AI-powered, end-to-end warehouse automation technology through an industry-changing “warehouse-as-a-service” model. By operating and making accessible Symbotic’s advanced AI and automation technology for the warehouse, GreenBox is helping businesses of all sizes increase the efficiency, accuracy, and safety of their logistics without major capital expenditures.