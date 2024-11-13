Minister Minister Parks chairs inaugural Executive Oversight Committee on South African Automotive Master Plan

Minister Parks Tau successfully chairs inaugural Executive Oversight Committee on the South African Automotive Master Plan (SAAM 2035)

On 12 November 2024, the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition (the dtic), Minister Parks Tau, successfully chaired his first Executive Oversight Committee (EOC) meeting for the South African Automotive Master Plan (SAAM 2035). For the first time in the 7th administration, the Minister convened with the EOC, which he chairs, marking an exciting new phase for advancing South Africa's automotive industry towards the ambitious vision outlined in the Master Plan.

The EOC, chaired by Minister Tau or a designated senior official, comprises senior leaders from across the automotive industry, including representatives from original equipment manufacturers, component suppliers, and trade unions. This committee plays a crucial role in driving the implementation of SAAM 2035, serving as a platform for strategic oversight, coordination, monitoring, and evaluation. The EOC is designed to enhance accountability among stakeholders and to ensure a proactive response to emerging industry challenges.

In the meeting, key priority areas impacting industry performance were identified, with a call for immediate action to guide the sector through ongoing challenges. A technical team has been tasked with addressing these issues, and they will provide updates and recommendations at the next meeting. The committee has also committed to holding future sessions in person to foster more effective collaboration among the social compact partners,including NAAMSA, NAACAM, and NUMSA.

Participants expressed a strong commitment to the shared vision of SAAM 2035, recognizing the importance of increased cooperation to navigate an increasingly competitive global market. The committee acknowledged the challenging economic environment, characterized by intense competition for investment, subdued growth, and the emergence of new global production centers, and affirmed its resolve to work together to strengthen South Africa’s

automotive industry.

Minister Tau also committed to convening these meetings regularly to ensure ongoing collaboration and progress, underscoring his confidence in the impact of this platform on the future of South Africa’s automotive sector.

