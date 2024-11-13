1-800-Lucky Hosts Second Annual 'Banana Catchup': Celebrating Filipino Culture in Miami

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami's first and only Asian food hall, 1-800-Lucky , hosted the second annual Banana Catchup: Filipino Block Party on Saturday, October 19th. The event, hosted by Nicole Ponseca of Jeepney at 1-800-Lucky, Gabriela Chiriboga of 1-800-Lucky, Darren Mendoza of Lutong Pinoy Filipino Cuisine, and Cheryl Tiu of Cross Cultures, in partnership with the Filipino Food Movement and ACE NextGen Miami, celebrated Filipino heritage, culture, and cuisine through a lively block party.The Banana Catchup showcased Miami-based Filipino chefs and vendors, collaborations with local chefs, and live entertainment. Building on the success of last year's inaugural event, it highlighted the vibrant Filipino talent flourishing in Miami and the growing prominence of Filipino cuisine nationwide.Gabriela Chiriboga, Director of Hospitality and Development at 1-800-Lucky, remarked, "Our mission at 1-800-Lucky goes beyond serving as a destination for Asian cuisine; we are committed to creating a true sense of home for the Asian community in Miami. The Banana Catchup was a celebration of the rich Filipino culture and an opportunity for us to continue fostering connections within the AAPI community here in South Florida."Culinary Highlights- Attendees savored a variety of Filipino dishes prepared by Nicole Ponseca of Jeepney, Darren Mendoza of Lutong Pinoy, and a roster of Miami-based Filipino chefs curated by Cheryl Tiu's events platform, Cross Cultures. Culinary concepts included:- Creations from Leicel Ros and Nancy Dominguez of Sili Miami, a permanent vendor at 1-800-Lucky that began as a pop-up during the first Banana Catchup event- A unique one-day-only collaboration between chefs Reiji Yoshizawa and Jason AcobaFilipino-Cuban mashups by Masa CraftEntertainment and ActivitiesThe event featured:- A lively set by Filipino DJ Kuya Trey- Performances by the Philippine-American Society Dance Troupe and international performing artist Omilani- Appearances by Matea Smith, Miss Filipina International 2023 and Miss Universe Philippines Florida 2024, and Mary Yasol, Miss Universe Philippines Miami 2024- A spirited karaoke competition- Regular Sunday DJ programming to round out the nightThe Filipino Marketplace showcased diverse Filipino-owned businesses, including Graze & Gobble (sustainable clothing and accessories) and Ives & Bees (natural candles, handmade soaps, and other body products). The second annual Banana Catchup ran from 11 am to 9 pm, attracting a diverse crowd of food enthusiasts and cultural aficionados. The event's success further solidified 1-800-Lucky's position as a hub for Asian cuisine and culture in Miami.About 1-800-Lucky1-800-Lucky is Miami's first and only Asian food hall. After opening in 2017, 1-800-Lucky quickly became recognized as a neighborhood hotspot and incubator for pan-Asian cuisine from globally recognized chefs as well as up-and-coming and established musical talent. The 10,000-square-foot food hall is currently home to vendors including B-Side by Itamae, a sushi bar by James Beard semifinalist Chef Valerie Chang; Jeepney, Filipino fare from NYC restauranteur Nicole Ponseca; Yip and Gold Marquess, Chinese cuisine highlighted by small-batch hand-crafted dumplings and Usagi Tokyo, authentic Tokyo Shoyo Ramen. The vendors surround an expansive, open indoor dining room flanked by two full bars; a karaoke lounge; Lucky Record Shop, featuring a selection of vinyl records and authentic Japanese snacks; spacious outdoor patio, and flexible private event space to host functions of any size. On any given day or night, guests can catch music from world-class DJs and producers, like Jarobi White from A Tribe Called Quest.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.