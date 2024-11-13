Make-A-Wish® International Appeals for Support as more than 200,000 Children Become Eligible For A Wish

5-year-old Jasper from New Zealand wished to drive a steam train

Charity appeals for help to “Unwrap the Power of a Wish” and bring joy and hope to children diagnosed with critical illnesses

This time of year should be all about joy and togetherness, but for children facing critical illnesses and their families, it can be an especially difficult time.” — Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This holiday season, Make-A-Wish International is appealing for help to “Unwrap the Power of a Wish” and bring joy and hope to children diagnosed with critical illnesses. For children and families navigating the challenges of illness, the festive season can be a difficult time, but recent research proves that wishes have the power to improve physical, mental and emotional well-being.

This holiday season, more than 200,000 children will be diagnosed with a critical illness and become eligible for a wish across Make-A-Wish Affiliate countries and territories. For these children, a wish can be a transformative experience that restores childhood, creates joy, and strengthens family bonds. Through “Unwrap the Power of a Wish,” Make-A-Wish International is committed to reaching even more of these children, this holiday season and beyond.

“This time of year should be all about joy and togetherness, but for children facing critical illnesses and their families, it can be an especially difficult time. A wish can restore the childhood stolen by illness. Every donation to Make-A-Wish helps us deliver the power of a wish, when it matters most,” said Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International.

One such inspiring story is that of Jasper, a five-year-old from New Zealand who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023. After five months in the hospital and the toll of ongoing treatments, Jasper, who had loved steam trains since he was little, wished to drive one. On the day of his wish, Jasper and his family toured the Glenbrook Vintage Railway and were surprised by a real steam train waiting just for him. He rode up front, blew the whistle, and shared a magical experience with his family—a moment of joy that showed how far he had come since his diagnosis.

In conjunction with the campaign, Make-A-Wish International is also sharing impactful new research from their “Theory of Change” initiative. The findings reveal that 98% of wish children and parents/guardians agree that the wish experience is important for every child with a critical illness. 92% of children who experienced a wish reported improved well-being, with 90% saying it helped them to feel optimistic about the future. The survey further showed that wishes led to strengthened family bonds, and provided much-needed respite.

Since its founding, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 585,000 wishes across nearly 50 countries. This campaign aims to make more wishes come true and ensure every eligible child can experience the power of a wish.

For more information on the campaign or how to get involved, please visit worldwish.org.

-About Make-A-Wish International-

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, having granted more than 585,000 wishes in 50 countries and territories worldwide. Every 25 seconds, a child is diagnosed with a critical illness and becomes eligible for a wish. Wish experiences can restore the childhood stolen by a critical illness diagnosis and improve physical, psychological and emotional well-being. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 27,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish brings the power of a wish-come-true to children and their families, when they need it most.

