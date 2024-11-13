The adoption of renewable energy is transforming women’s lives in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands

Traditionally, women in many cultures bear the burden of fetching water, collecting firewood and other energy-related tasks. Adopting modern energy-saving jikos designed for less firewood consumption (a form of renewable energy) has freed up significant time for the women participating in the IMARA program, who received these free efficient stoves.

These women told us that they can now effectively manage their time and engage in other income-generating activities, such as bead work, operating general shops and poultry farming, among others. Or they may simply have more time for themselves, for leisure or other activities.

A discussion with women in Narok County from two groups, in the Oloisukut Pardamart Conservancy Association and Naserian Separingo Group, highlighted the significant time spent collecting firewood, which often requires walking up to 10 kilometres daily. This takes approximately six hours, before they could embark on their other daily chores. With less consumption of firewood comes environmental benefits, such as reduced deforestation and cooking efficiency that saves energy and time.

As Jane (a pseudonym) shared,

My journey to collect firewood from the forest would start at 8 am, and I return in the afternoon at around 2 pm. At this time, I am already too exhausted to engage in other house chores, but now with the modern jiko I don’t need to go to the forest. I collect firewood from the fallen tree twigs outside my compound, which takes only few minutes.