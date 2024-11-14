Global Biodegradable Polymers Market 2024 To Reach $15.35 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 18.5%

Biodegradable Polymers Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Biodegradable Polymers Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The biodegradable polymers market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The biodegradable polymers market has expanded from $6.58 billion in 2023 to $7.78 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 18.4%. The growth is driven by the expansion of e-commerce, the healthcare sector, initiatives promoting circular economy practices, demand from the cosmetics industry, and increased investments in R&D.

What Are the Market Size Estimates for the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market and Its Expected Growth Rate?

The biodegradable polymers market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $15.35 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 18.5%. This growth is attributed to industrialization, demand for eco-friendly materials, rising packaging industry, sustainable packaging, and environmental regulations. Major trends include technological advancements, the adoption of life cycle assessments, hybrid materials, 3D printing, and algae-based biodegradable polymers.

What Are the Main Factors Driving Biodegradable Polymers Market Expansion?

The expansion of agricultural sectors, fueled by global food demand and sustainable practices, is anticipated to drive growth in the biodegradable polymer market. Biodegradable polymers reduce plastic waste and support eco-friendly practices in agriculture through applications like mulch films and seed coatings.

Who Are the Main Competitors Driving the Biodegradable Polymers Market Forward?

Major companies operating in the market are BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation, Merck Group, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sulzer Ltd., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Corbion N.V., Green Dot Bioplastics Inc., Kaneka Belgium N.V., Danimer Scientific Inc., Polysciences Inc., Sulapac Ltd., TIPA Corp Ltd., Natur-Tec, TotalEnergies Corbion B.V., BioBag International AS, Futerro S.A., Cereplast Inc.

How Are New Trends Transforming the Biodegradable Polymers Market Size?

Leading firms in the biodegradable polymers market are developing soil conditioners designed to improve soil structure, enhance water retention, increase nutrient availability, and promote better root development. Soil conditioners are materials added to soil to enhance its physical properties, including structure, water retention, and nutrient availability, thereby promoting plant growth and overall soil health.

What Are the Key Segments Within the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market?

1) By Type: Starch-Based, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polyhydroxy Alkanoates (PHA), Polyesters, Cellulose Derivatives

2) By Substrate: Paper And Paperboard, Cellulose Films, Other Substrates

3) By Application: Agriculture, Textile, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare, Other Applications

Asia-Pacific’s Role as the Foremost Player in the Biodegradable Polymers Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the biodegradable polymers market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Does The Biodegradable Polymers Market Definition?

Biodegradable polymers are polymers that break down into water, carbon dioxide (or methane), and biomass through natural processes. These eco-friendly materials decompose more quickly than traditional plastics and are derived from renewable resources like plant materials or synthesized from petrochemicals. They are used in packaging, agriculture, medical applications, and more.

The Biodegradable Polymers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Biodegradable Polymers Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Biodegradable Polymers Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into biodegradable polymers market size, biodegradable polymers market drivers and trends, biodegradable polymers global market major players, biodegradable polymers competitors' revenues, biodegradable polymers global market positioning, and biodegradable polymers market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

