Foreign National Pleads Guilty to Laundering Millions in Proceeds from Cryptocurrency Investment Scams

Daren Li, 41, a dual citizen of China and St. Kitts and Nevis, and a resident of China, Cambodia, and the United Arab Emirates, pleaded guilty today to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his role in a scheme to launder millions of dollars in proceeds of cryptocurrency investment scams.

“Daren Li and his co-conspirators laundered over $73 million from the victims of cryptocurrency investment scams, using a web of shell companies and international bank accounts,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “Although Li committed this offense from outside the United States, he was not beyond the reach of the Justice Department. Today’s plea reflects our ongoing commitment to working with our domestic and international partners to hold accountable anyone responsible for cryptocurrency investment fraud against U.S. victims — wherever the perpetrators are located.”

Li was arrested on April 12 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and subsequently transported to the Central District of California.

According to court documents, Li admitted that he conspired with others to launder funds obtained from victims through cryptocurrency scams and related fraud. In furtherance of the conspiracy, he communicated with his co-conspirators through encrypted messaging services. In order to conceal or disguise the nature, location, source, ownership, and control of the fraudulently obtained victim funds, Li would instruct co-conspirators to open U.S. bank accounts established on behalf of shell companies and would monitor the receipt and execution of interstate and international wire transfers of victim funds. Li and other co-conspirators would receive victim funds in financial accounts they controlled, and then monitor the conversion of victim funds to virtual currency, specifically Tether (USDT), and the subsequent distribution of that virtual currency to cryptocurrency wallets controlled by Li and his co-conspirators.

Li admitted that at least $73.6 million in victim funds were directly deposited into bank accounts associated with him and his co-conspirators, including at least $59.8 million deposited from U.S. shell companies that laundered victim proceeds.

“Financial criminals and the money launderers who enable them wreak untold harm, ruining lives in the process,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California. “Investors should be diligent and on guard against anyone offering quick riches via new, exotic investments. A healthy dose of skepticism could prevent financial ruin down the road.”

“This investigation demonstrates how domestic and international partnerships are vital to successfully combatting transnational crime,” said Acting Assistant Director of Investigations Michael Ball of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS).

Li is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3, 2025. Li faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

USSS’s Global Investigative Operations Center is investigating the case. Homeland Security Investigations’ El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force, Customs and Border Protection’s National Targeting Center, the Dominican Republic National Drug Directorate Sensitive Investigative Unit and Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided assistance.

Trial Attorney Stefanie Schwartz of the Criminal Division’s Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section’s National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maxwell Coll and Nisha Chandran for the Central District of California are prosecuting the case.

If you or someone you know is a victim of cryptocurrency investment scams, report it to IC3.gov.