Global Canned Meat Market Set For 6.9% Growth, Reaching $22.59 Billion By 2028

The canned meat market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $16.34 billion in 2023 to $17.27 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth can be attributed to the convenience and extended shelf life of canned meat, its use in military and emergency rations, pandemic and crisis preparedness, global exploration and expeditions, as well as its affordability.

How Much Will the Global Canned Meat Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The canned meat market is anticipated to experience robust growth, projected to reach $22.59 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9%. This growth can be attributed to the rising number of health-conscious consumers, a variety of flavor profiles, the availability of premium and gourmet options, sustainable and ethical sourcing practices, and the growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales. Key trends expected during this period include clean label products, gourmet and artisanal offerings, the introduction of plant-based and alternative proteins, premium and limited edition items, and a wider variety of meat sources.

Explore the Full Scope of the Global Canned Meat Market with an In-Depth Sample Report:

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Canned Meat Market?

The growing demand for canned seafood is anticipated to drive the expansion of the canned meat market in the future. Seafood, which includes various edible sea creatures such as fish and shellfish, is favored for its convenience and high protein content. Since canned food is preserved at specific temperatures, the rising popularity of canned seafood is contributing to an increase in demand for canned meat products.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Canned Meat Market?

Key players in the market include Xiamen Gulong Canned Food Co. Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., Wild Planet Foods Inc., Radiant Farms Inc., Survival Cave Food, JBS S.A., Key Food Stores Co-op Inc., Crown Prince Inc., Bar Harbor Foods Inc., Zishan Group Co. Ltd., Libby's Brand Holding Inc., Radiant Farms Ltd., Dalian Lixiang Food Co. Ltd., Hormel Foods Corporation, American Tuna Inc., Bumble Bee Seafoods LLC.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Canned Meat Market Size?

Leading companies in the canned meat market are focusing on creating innovative products, such as canned vegan meat. This type of food product is made from vegetarian or vegan ingredients and serves as a meat alternative.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Canned Meat Market?

1) By Product Type: Seafood Meats, Poultry Meats, Red Meat, Other Products

2) By Application: Private Use, Commercial and Industrial Use

3) By Distribution Channel: Supermarket and Hypermarket, Specialty Store, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Canned Meat Market

North America was the largest region in the canned meat market in 2023. Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Canned Meat Market Overview?

Canned meat refers to fresh, ready-to-eat meat that is preserved through cold storage. It is rich in proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and other essential nutrients for a balanced diet. Many people opt for canned meat due to its longer shelf life and ease of preservation.

The Canned Meat Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Canned Meat Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Canned Meat Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into canned meat market size, canned meat market drivers and trends, canned meat global market major players, canned meat competitors' revenues, canned meat global market positioning, and canned meat market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

