Plextek Introduces new Playbook for Business Growth During Tough Times

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plextek & Ignite Exponential, the go-to innovation and technology consultancy, is excited to announce the launch of their latest playbook, "Winning through the Downturn: A Playbook for Growth". This easy-to-follow guide is designed to help businesses not just survive, but actually thrive during economic uncertainty.

When a downturn strikes the first reaction of many organizations is to trim back costs, focus on what worked in the past and to wait for better times. However, what worked in a ‘normal’ market doesn’t work in a downturn.

Through real-world experience and deep research, the playbook provides a different approach, broken down into six simple steps: Reframe, Reassess, Revisit, Rethink, Rearrange, and Rebuild. These steps provide a clear roadmap for businesses to rethink their strategy, adapt their operations, and find practical ways to provide what changing customers need in a disrupted market.

Alan Cucknell, Head of Innovation, emphasizes the playbook's practical approach: "This is not about blue-sky ideas. It is about practical and creative ways to identify little ideas which will have a big impact. You already have most of what you need, you just need a framework for how to adapt your business to grow through a downturn. And the good news – the changes you make to survive the emerging challenges of the downturn are the same ones that position you to grow most quickly when the market returns. "

The playbook is packed with real-world examples and actionable advice from successful companies, covering topics like reframing purpose, reassessing market positioning, rethinking product offerings, and rebuilding operational efficiency.

To get your hands on the free playbook "Winning through the Downturn: A Playbook for Growth" and learn more about Plextek & Ignite Exponential's growth-oriented services, contact Alan Cucknell alan.cucknell@plextek.com or visit the website www.plextek.com/resources/winning-through-the-downturn/



About Ignite Exponential:

Ignite Exponential is the innovation team of Plextek Services Limited, bringing expertise in innovation and growth strategies. Ignite is an expert partner to corporate innovation leaders to complement their internal teams and translate strategic problems into actionable solutions – not just another report. Its work helps leaders to accelerate innovation, increase return on investment and reduce the risks of failure.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.