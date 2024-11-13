Commemorative postmark cancellation service of“71st Macao Grand Prix”

MACAU, November 13 - To celebrate the 71st Macao Grand Prix, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area) and the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 16th to 17th November 2024, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “71st Macao Grand Prix”. Opening hours are as follows:

16/11 Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area) 10:00 - 17:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 10:00 - 17:00 17/11 Lisboa Bend Stand (ticket control area) 10:00 - 17:00 Philatelic Shop of General Post Office 10:00 - 15:00

Two designs of commemorative envelopes priced at MOP4.00 each and various philatelic products of Macao will be available for sale. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!