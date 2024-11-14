Global C-Arms Market Forecast To Reach $2.95 Billion By 2028 With 5.9% Annual Growth

C-Arms Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's C-Arms Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The c-arms market has seen significant growth in recent years, projected to increase from $2.21 billion in 2023 to $2.35 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth can be attributed to the rise in minimally invasive surgical procedures, greater use of c-arms in trauma centers, a focus on minimizing radiation exposure for patients, the expansion of the global healthcare market, and developments in healthcare infrastructure.

The C-arms market is projected to experience significant growth, anticipated to reach $2.95 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.9%. This growth is driven by the rising adoption of hybrid operating rooms, the application of C-arms in telemedicine and remote consultations, an increasing demand for customizable and modular C-arm systems, greater use of C-arms for medical training and education, and a shift towards patient-centric care. Key trends expected during this period include a focus on sustainability and green healthcare, the integration of AI for image processing, automated measurements, and improved diagnostics, the incorporation of robotics with C-arms, technological advancements, and the continued adoption of hybrid operating rooms.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to drive growth in the C-arms market. Conditions such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, arthritis, Alzheimer's, and epilepsy are becoming more prevalent. C-arms are utilized for fluoroscopic imaging in various surgical and orthopedic procedures.

Key players in the market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Canon Medical Systems Corporation, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., Eurocolumbus s.r.l., Siemens Healthineers AG, Shimadzu Corporation, DMS Imaging, ATON GmbH, Hologic Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, OrthoScan Inc., Assing S.p.A, AADCO Medical Inc., Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa, Varian Medical Systems Inc., Toshiba Corp., Omega Medical Imaging Inc.

Technological advancements are a prominent trend gaining traction in the C-arms industry. Numerous innovations are emerging in this sector, with many companies introducing new products and enhancing their C-arm platforms.

1) By Type: Fixed C-Arms, Mobile C-Arms

2) By Detector: Image Intensifier, Flat Panel Detector

3) By Application: Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, Orthopedics And Trauma, Oncology, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the C-arms market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the market share. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

C-arms are C-shaped devices equipped with radiographic capabilities. They are utilized for fluoroscopic intraoperative imaging in various settings, including emergency care, surgical procedures, and orthopedic applications.

The C-Arms Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

The C-Arms Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into C-arms market size, C-arms market drivers and trends, C-arms global market major players, C-arms competitors' revenues, C-arms global market positioning, and C-arms market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.

