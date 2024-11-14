Emollients Market Analysis: Key Trends, Shares, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2024-2033

Emollients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The emollients market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.51 billion in 2023 to $1.59 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the past period can be attributed to the expansion of the skin care industry, rising demand for personal care products, cosmetic and beauty trends, the popularity of natural and organic products, an aging population, and the demand for anti-aging products.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Emollients Market and Its Growth Rate?

The emollients market is expected to experience strong growth in the coming years, reaching $1.96 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of skin health, the trend toward customized beauty products, innovation in sustainable and ethical products, the rise of indie beauty brands, and the expansion of the men's grooming market. Key trends expected in the forecast period include technological advancements in ingredient science, the digital influence on beauty trends, the growing popularity of natural and organic emollients, a focus on sustainability and green chemistry, and an increasing demand for personal care products.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Emollients Market?

The growing demand for personal care products is expected to drive the expansion of the emollients market in the future. Personal care products are those used for grooming and maintaining hygiene. Emollients are ingredients incorporated into personal care products to soothe skin irritation and dryness. These are included in various skincare and personal care items to provide moisturizing benefits, smooth fine lines and wrinkles, enhance the appearance of photodamage, and reduce signs of aging.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Emollients Market?

Major companies operating in the emollients market report are Cargill Incorporated, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Peter Cremer North America LP, Stephenson Group Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Sasol Limited, Solvay SA, Kao Corporation, Croda International plc, Univar Solutions Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Emollients Market?

Leading companies in the emollients market are focusing on innovative products like SonneNatural NXG to improve the formulation of lip care and personal care products. SonneNatural NXG is a plant-based emollient developed for use in personal care items. This firm-textured emollient minimizes the need for thickeners or waxes in formulations, providing a non-greasy application, superior moisture retention, and a luxurious feel after use.

What Are the Segments of the Global Emollients Market?

1) By Type: Esters, Fatty Alcohols, Fatty Acids, Ethers, Silicones, Other Types

2) By Form: Solid, Liquid

3) By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, Deodorants, Oral Care, Other Applications

4) By End User: Cosmetics Industries, Toiletries Industries, Oral Care Industries, Other End-Users

Geographic Overview: North America at the Helm of the Emollients Market

North America was the largest region in the emollients market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the emollients global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the emollients global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

How Is The Emollients Market Defined?

Emollients are cosmetic formulations applied directly to the skin to provide moisturizing treatment. They reduce trans epidermal water loss by creating an occlusive oil barrier on the stratum corneum. The primary types of emollients include esters, fatty alcohols, fatty acids, ethers, silicones, and others.

The Emollients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Emollients Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Emollients Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into emollients market size, emollients market drivers and trends, emollients global market major players, emollients competitors' revenues, emollients global market positioning, and emollients market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

