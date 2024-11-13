Roane County Route 32, Trace Fork Road, Will be Closed Beginning on Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Page Content Roane County Route 32, Trace Fork Road, will be closed, at milepost 1.72, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, through Friday, December 13, 2024, for a small structure deck repair.



The roadway will be closed. Please utilize detour routes which are: Roane County Route 13, Peniel Road; and Roane County Route 15, Harmony Road. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​ ​

