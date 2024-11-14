Global Biological Crop Protection Market Insights: Key Drivers, Trends, Growth Opportunities, and 2024-2033 Forecast

Biological Crop Protection Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The biological crop protection market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $9.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%.” — The Business Research Company

The biological crop protection market has expanded from $5.18 billion in 2023 to $5.82 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 12.3%. Growth is driven by stricter regulations on synthetic pesticides, rising consumer demand for organic food, growing population, concerns about environmental impacts, and a focus on food security.

What Are the Forecasts in the Global Biological Crop Protection Market Size for Market Growth and Annual Expansion?

The biological crop protection market is expected to grow rapidly, reaching $9.34 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 12.5%. The growth is driven by the organic farming sector, sustainable practices, investment in research, and rising environmental sustainability awareness. Major trends include effective bio-pesticides, microbial technology advancements, integrated pest management, organic farming practices, and biotechnology advancements.

What Are The Key Growth Drivers In The Biological Crop Protection Market?

Growth in the organic farming sector, driven by demand for healthier food and sustainable practices, is anticipated to support the biological crop protection market. Biological crop protection aligns with organic farming by using natural pest control methods that prioritize biodiversity and ecological balance.

Who are the Key Industry Players Stepping Up in the Biological Crop Protection Market?

Major companies operating in the marker are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Corteva Agriscience, FMC Corporation, ADAMA Ltd., UPL Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Novozymes A/S, Nufarm Limited, Koppert Biological Systems Ltd., Certis USA L.L.C, Valent BioSciences LLC, AgriLife (India) Pvt Ltd.

What Trends Are Shaping The Growth Of The Biological Crop Protection Market Size?

Prominent firms in the biological crop protection industry are concentrating on creating innovative products like bio-fungicides to improve crop yields and enhance disease resistance. Bio-fungicides utilize natural organisms or their by-products to control fungal diseases affecting plants, typically derived from living microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, or viruses, which can suppress or eliminate pathogenic fungi responsible for crop diseases.

What Are the Different Segments of the Global Biological Crop Protection Market?

1) By Product Type: Microbial Pesticides, Plant-Incorporated Protectants, Biochemical Pesticides

2) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crop Types

3) By Formulation: Liquid, Dry

4) By Application: Foliar Spray, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Post-Harvest

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Biological Crop Protection Market

North America was the largest region in the biological crop protection market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition Of The Biological Crop Protection Market?

Biological crop protection uses natural organisms or their by-products to manage pests, diseases, and weeds in agriculture. By introducing or promoting beneficial organisms such as predators, parasites, or pathogens, this approach reduces reliance on chemical pesticides and supports sustainable farming practices.

The Biological Crop Protection Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Biological Crop Protection Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Biological Crop Protection Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the biological crop protection market size, biological crop protection market drivers and trends, biological crop protection global market major players, biological crop protection competitors' revenues, biological crop protection global market positioning, and biological crop protection market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

