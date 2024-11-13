Volt Lithium Announces Upsized $5.4 Million Marketed Public Offering of Units

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities law.

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volt Lithium Corp. (TSXV: VLT) ("Volt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment to its engagement letter with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (“Canaccord Genuity” or the “Agent”) pursuant to which the Canaccord Genuity has agreed to upsize the previously announced public offering of the Company. The upsized offering (the “Offering”), on a “best-efforts” marketed basis, will be for up to 17,500,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price of $0.31 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $5,400,000.

Aside from the increased number of Units, all terms of the Offering and the previously announced private placement of Units for gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000 (the “Concurrent Private Placement”) remain the same. As previously announced, the Company will pay to the Agent a cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, issue the number of broker warrants equal to 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering, pay to the agent a cash commission equal to 3% of the gross proceeds of the Concurrent Private Placement and issue the number of broker warrants equal to 3% of the gross proceeds of the Concurrent Private Placement for up to $1,100,000 of Units sold thereunder. Each broker warrant shall be exercisable for one Unit at the Offering Price for a period of 24 months following the completion of the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about November 19, 2024 or on such other date as may be mutually agreed upon by the Company and the Agent, acting reasonably (the “Closing Date”).

The Offering

The Units sold under the Offering are offered by way of: (i) a prospectus supplement (the “Prospectus Supplement”) to Volt’s short form base shelf prospectus dated July 20, 2023 (the “Shelf”), which Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec; (ii) in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of “U.S. persons” as defined by Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), by way of private placement pursuant to exemptions from registration provided for under the U.S. Securities Act and the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States; and (iii) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as are agreed to by the Company and Canaccord Genuity.

Prospective investors under the Offering should read the Shelf, the Prospectus Supplement, once filed, and the documents incorporated by reference therein before making an investment decision. Copies of the Shelf and the Prospectus Supplement, following filing thereof, are, or will be, as applicable, available on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

3L Capital Inc. (“3L”), the Company’s investor relations and capital market advisory services provider, is providing advisory services to the Company in connection with the Offering. 3L is a Toronto-based financial and services company that provides advisory services to metals & mining, oil & gas, renewable energy, and technology companies.

About Volt

Volt is a lithium development and technology company aiming to be one of North America’s first commercial producers of lithium carbonates and lithium hydroxide from oilfield brine. Our strategy is to generate value for shareholders by leveraging management’s hydrocarbon experience and existing infrastructure to extract lithium deposits from existing wells, thereby reducing capital costs, lowering risks and supporting the world’s clean energy transition. With four differentiating pillars, and a proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) technology and process, Volt’s innovative approach to development is focused on allowing the highest lithium recoveries with lowest costs, positioning us for future commercialization. We are committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value. Investors and/or other interested parties may sign up for updates about the Company’s continued progress on its website: https://voltlithium.com/.

