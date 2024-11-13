SUN COMMUNITIES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Sun Communities on Behalf of Sun Communities Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Sun Communities (“Sun Communities” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUI) on behalf of Sun Communities stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Sun Communities has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On September 25, 2024, Blue Orca Capital published a report concerning Sun Communities. In this report, Blue Orca Capital stated that "Our diligence reveals that SUI’s CEO received an undisclosed $4 million loan from the family of a purportedly independent Director who has sat on the Audit Committee and chaired the Compensation Committee for close to a decade. Put simply, undisclosed to investors, the family of a Board member overseeing the CEO’s compensation and Company controls has been lending the CEO money to finance the purchase of luxury real estate. Stunningly, this is not the only undisclosed personal loan we uncovered from a SUI Board member to the CEO."

Following the release of this report, a decrease in the Company's share price was observed during the early morning trading on the same day, September 25, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Sun Communities shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

