HUMACYTE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Humacyte, Inc. on Behalf of Humacyte Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Humacyte, Inc. (“Humacyte” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HUMA) on behalf of Humacyte stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Humacyte has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2024, Humacyte disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needed “additional time to complete its review of its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication,” stating that the FDA had conducted inspections of the Company’s manufacturing facilities and clinical sites and has “actively engaged” with the Company “in multiple discussions regarding [its] BLA filing.” On this news, the price of Humacyte shares declined by $1.30, or approximately 16.3%, from $7.91 on August 9, 2024, to close at $6.61 per share on August 12, 2024.

On October 17, 2024, the FDA revealed that it had identified several violations at Humacyte’s North Carolina facility, including “no microbial quality assurance” and “no microbial testing,” and “that quality oversight is inadequate.” On this news, the price of Humacyte shares declined by $0.95 per share, or approximately 16.4%, from $5.81 per share on October 16, 2024, to close at $4.86 per share on October 17, 2024.

