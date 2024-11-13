iLEARNINGENGINES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against iLearningEngines, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against iLearningEngines, Inc. (“iLearningEngines” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AILE) in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired iLearningEngines securities between April 22, 2024 and August 28, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 6, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 29, 2024, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research published a report titled “iLearningEngines: An Artificial Intelligence SPAC With Artificial Partners and Artificial Revenue.” In its report, Hindenburg Research alleged that nearly all of the Company’s revenue and expenses in 2022 and 2023 were run through an undisclosed related party, which the Company refers to as their “Technology Partner.” Hindenburg Research further alleged that iLearningEngines uses its undisclosed related party relationship to report revenue and expenses that are “largely fake.” Among other things, Hindenburg Research alleged the Company used its undisclosed related party relationship with this Technology Partner to falsely report $138 million in revenue from the Indian market in 2022, when in reality, total revenue was, in fact, approximately $853,471.00, or 99.4% less than what iLearningEngines claimed in revenue in the country that period.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.70 or 53.3%, to close at $1.49 on August 29, 2024, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s “Technology Partner” was an undisclosed related party; (2) that the Company used its undisclosed related party Technology Partner to report “largely fake” revenue and expenses; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company significantly overstated its revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

