When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 12, 2024 FDA Publish Date: November 12, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared egg Company Name: Gilster Mary Lee Corporation Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – November 12, 2024 - Gilster-Mary Lee, 520 Old St. Mary’s Road, of Perryville, Missouri, is voluntarily recalling two lots of Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix, UPC 41190-08394 at the consumer level because it may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The only lots involved are Bowl & Basket Onion Soup Mix, packaged in 2 oz. cartons which have a Best By date of SEP 27 25 E07 & OCT 11 25 E09 (UPC# 41190-08394). Consumers should return the product to the store for a full refund or discard it.

The product was distributed to Wakefern distribution centers in Elizabeth, NJ. Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. became aware of the mispackaging after receiving a customer complaint. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this coating mix.

For questions, consumers can call Gilster-Mary Lee Corp. at 618-826-2361 ext. 32301 or, 573-547-8345 ext. 20001 from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm CST Monday - Friday.