Dresden Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness

ILLINOIS, November 12 - SPRINGFIELD -Enclosed is information regarding emergency preparedness for the Dresden Nuclear Power Station. This information is being provided to the media to become familiar with the Illinois Plan for Radiological Accidents (IPRA). In the event of an incident Dresden Nuclear Power Station, the media would play an important role in providing emergency information to the public.

The next exercise of the Dresden IPRA involving state and local emergency personnel is scheduled to be conducted April 2025. You will receive notice prior to the exercise.

If you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially new personnel, regarding the IPRA plans, please contact the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Public Information Officer, Kevin Sur.

Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise and the training opportunity.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

IEMA-OHS Social Media: X/Twitter | Meta/Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn |YouTube