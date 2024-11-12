Clinton Nuclear Power Station Emergency Preparedness

SPRINGFIELD - Enclosed is information regarding emergency preparedness for the Clinton Nuclear Power Station. This information is being provided to the media to become familiar with the Illinois Plan for Radiological Accidents (IPRA) and the Constellation emergency plan related to Clinton Station. In the event of an accident at the Clinton Station, the media would play an important role in providing emergency information to the public.

The next exercise of the Clinton IPRA plan involving state and local emergency personnel is scheduled to be conducted in July 2025. You will receive a notice prior to the exercise.

If you have any questions or wish to schedule a training session for your staff, especially new personnel, regarding the IPRA plans, please contact the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Public Information Officer, Kevin Sur.

Please post this notice to ensure that all media personnel are advised of the exercise and training opportunity.





Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.gov

